ROCKFORD, Ill. – All Community Action Agencies across the United States are required to conduct Community Needs Assessments every three years to determine the underlying causes and conditions of poverty within the community they serve and identify the available resources to address the unmet needs of the community’s most vulnerable residents. Additionally, the Office of Head Start requires that programs regularly conduct a community assessment as part of their planning processes.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO