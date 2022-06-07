ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Airways plane carrying Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex returns to Heathrow for emergency landing after 'technical issue' on way to Gibraltar

By Harry Howard For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A plane carrying Prince Edward and his wife Sophie to Gibraltar has been forced to make an emergency landing after a mechanical fault.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were heading to the British overseas territory on a visit when their British Airways Flight had to return to London following the technical issues.

The plane had been set to touch down later this afternoon, before Edward and his wife Sophie were due to walk down Gibraltar's Main Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1ulW_0g32DX2q00
A plane carrying Prince Edward and his wife Sophie to Gibraltar was reportedly been forced to make an emergency landing

The news was revealed in a tweet by GBC News, Gibraltar's main broadcaster.

It said: 'BA Press Office tells GBC pilots on flight 490 decided to return to Heathrow as a precaution due to a minor technical issue, and the aircraft landed normally.

'It's arranging for a replacement aircraft to operate the flight and thanks customers for their patience.'

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's visit to Gibraltar - part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - was confirmed in March.

Spain, which has long laid claim to Gibraltar, is said to have protested the visit.

They believe the visit is 'not appropriate' due to ongoing negotiations over their post-Brexit relations with Gibraltar.

A BA spokesman said: 'Our pilots decided to return to Heathrow as a precaution due to a minor technical issue, and the aircraft landed normally.

'The issue has now been fixed and the aircraft is due to depart again shortly.

'We'd like to thank customers for their patience and understanding.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PcUz_0g32DX2q00
The Earl and Countess of Wessex were heading to the British overseas territory on a visit when their British Airways Flight had to return to London following technical issues. Above: Tracking website Flight Radar showed how the plane got as far as the French coast before turning back

Prince Edward and Sophie will get a later flight to the territory.

The royal couple recently returned from a visit to Northern Ireland for a celebration in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The couple first visited Belfast before heading to Bangor in County Down.

In Belfast, the Earl and Countess met groups of performers, including the Belfast Busking Band.

On the beachfront of Bangor, which has newly been awarded city status, the pair joined members of the public at a vintage, seaside funfair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMkan_0g32DX2q00
Edward and Sophie are visiting Gibraltar to see the Royal Gibraltar Regiment parade its new colours, which were approved by the Queen. Above: Prince Edward presenting the colours at at ceremony at Windsor in March

Edward and Sophie are visiting Gibraltar to see the Royal Gibraltar Regiment display its new colours during the Queen's Birthday Parade.

The colours were approved by Her Majesty.

Prince Edward had presented the colours at a ceremony at Windsor Castle in March.

It has been 25 years since the regiment had new colours. The regiment's flag now bears the Royal prefix, which it gained in 2009.

The visit is part of the Royal Family's ongoing tour of the Commonwealth.

Sophie and Edward visited the Caribbean in April, after Prince William and Kate visited other nations in the region in March.

Both sets of visits were hit by republican and anti-colonial protests.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were set to be in Gibraltar until June 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJVCd_0g32DX2q00
The Earl and Countess of Wessex's visit to Gibraltar was confirmed in March. Spain, which has long laid claim to Gibraltar, is said to have protested the visit

Addressing the Royal Gibraltar Regiment in March, Edward said: 'This is your Sovereign's personal recognition of your professionalism, skill, courage and unique contribution to our nation's defence.'

He added: 'On behalf of Her Majesty, I hand over these colours in the confidence that you will guard them well. That they will be symbols of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment's enduring spirit and devotion to duty.

'That it will inspire you in the face of uncertainties. That as an emblem of your achievements it will be an embodiment of your Regiment's traditions, heritage and ethos.

'But most importantly, I give it into your care as a token of Her Majesty's admiration and trust in each and every one of you and in the regiment in which you serve.'

