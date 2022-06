Glover Teixeira is expecting a very fan-friendly fight in the main event of UFC 275. Teixeira is looking to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time against Jiri Prochazka in an intriguing matchup. The champ is once again the betting underdog as many think the Czech fighter has the power to KO him, and the lone path to victory for Teixeira is on the ground. However, for the champ, he says he plans to go at Prochazka on the feet and is ready for a war.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO