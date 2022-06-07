ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine toddler revived from apparent overdose, mother charged

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON, Maine — A 1 1/2-year-old boy is recovering after an apparent drug overdose in Lewiston. Police were called to a home on Knox Street at about 9:45...

www.wmtw.com

Shirley Thibodeau
5d ago

I pray they remove that baby from her care. He’ll never have a chance at life in the care of a drug addict. He’s young enough to be adopted. Hope they don’t give her 100 chances to be a real mom. By then they are already damaged beyond help and much harder to adopt. They end up in foster care for all of their young life. Very sad!

Jojola
5d ago

Where is she from? What happened to the Lewiston I grew up in? Sad state of affairs.

