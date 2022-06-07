Five Truly Weird Things From the LIV Golf Press Conference

After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event got underway today amid confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in the breakaway series have been suspended with immediate effect. The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it.Phil Mickelson, former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood as well as Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are among the biggest names competing at Centurion Club in St Albans, with six-time major champion Mickelson ending his four-month break from golf following his explosive comments...

