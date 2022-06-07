This Henderson County, Texas Mugshot is Bad but the Comments Are WORSE!

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The conduct of Smith County Pct. 1 Constable, Curtis Traylor-Harris, was first drawn into public scrutiny on Nov. 11, 2021. On that date, Traylor-Harris and two of his leading law enforcement officers within the department were arrested, accused of stealing makeup, ammunition, an Apple AirPods box, sunglasses , cash and other items from a home where they were serving eviction papers. They were charged with Official Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity. The incident came to light when one of the three appeared to mistakenly turn her body camera on, while thinking she was turning it off at the time when the thefts were allegedly being committed. The cameras were later handed over to a separate law enforcement agency where the discovery was made.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO