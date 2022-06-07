ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

This Henderson County, Texas Mugshot is Bad but the Comments Are WORSE!

By Billy Jenkins
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you run across a mugshot like the one you see above, you’re always going to wonder, what happened to him? Is that really two black eyes or is that makeup? To be honest I am still not sure if the black eyes that Cody Lee Tracy is sporting after being...

mix931fm.com

Comments / 1

Related
KLTV

Paper trail points out questions regarding jailed Smith County constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The conduct of Smith County Pct. 1 Constable, Curtis Traylor-Harris, was first drawn into public scrutiny on Nov. 11, 2021. On that date, Traylor-Harris and two of his leading law enforcement officers within the department were arrested, accused of stealing makeup, ammunition, an Apple AirPods box, sunglasses , cash and other items from a home where they were serving eviction papers. They were charged with Official Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity. The incident came to light when one of the three appeared to mistakenly turn her body camera on, while thinking she was turning it off at the time when the thefts were allegedly being committed. The cameras were later handed over to a separate law enforcement agency where the discovery was made.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Henderson County, TX
Gregg County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Henderson County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Gregg County, TX
WFAA

Texas parents charged in infant daughter's death, says sheriff's office

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Two parents have been arrested and charged with murder after their infant daughter died in March, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies were sent to a house on Lone Elm Road about reports of a child who was not breathing. When they arrived, they saw a female infant child being loaded into an ambulance and emergency medical personnel were performing CPR on her.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

1 person injured in Kilgore stabbing

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police responded to a stabbing incident on Ledbetter Tuesday. According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page, within two minutes, KPD officers had a suspect in custody and were administering first aid to the victim. “The suspect and the victim know each...
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings June 8 – June 9

Deputies charged Sotero Arcos, 46, of San Antonio, with driving while intoxicated second. Arcos was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $500,000 bond. Deputies charged Vangie Marie Weaver, 23, of Kilgore, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Weaver was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
KWTX

East Texas couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 14-year-old Tyler girl was given methamphetamine by two adults, according to an arrest affidavit. Lajuana Ann Glass, 34, and Johnny Michael Moore, 51, both of Grand Saline, are charged with first-degree injury to a child. They were arrested on May 31. Glass is being...
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Tracy
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Smith County constable’s deputy rearrested

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A second former Smith County constable’s deputy that was charged last year for allegedly abusing his power and stealing on the job has been rearrested for a supposed bond violation. Online judicial records show former Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman was arrested on Friday, June 3. He was released the same […]
KTRE

Woman, 3 children injured in Lufkin rollover crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman and three children were injured after a crash in Lufkin Thursday. According to Lufkin police, the woman was southbound in the 1000 block of John Redditt Drive near Lockheed Martin around 3 p.m. when her Suburban left the road for an unknown reason. Police...
LUFKIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Killed by Texas Prison Escapee Died From Gunshots and Stab Wounds: ME

A Texas grandfather and his four grandsons killed by a prison escapee died from gunshots, sharp force injuries and stab wounds, a medical examiner's report said. Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus last month and is accused of killing Mark Collins, 66, and his four grandsons, who ranged in age from 11 to 18, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Memorial Day Weekend#Mugshots#Texas Mugshot
CBS19

Loved ones recall memories of mother of four killed in Tyler homicide

TYLER, Texas — Jaci Wilkerson is remembered by her family, friends and co-workers as an empathetic, loving and "truly irreplaceable" woman. The 40-year-old mother of four tragically died in her apartment on May 25 in what Tyler Police Department investigators say was a homicide. Through the darkness, Wilkerson's loved ones are bringing light to the Frankston woman who was so loved by everyone who knew her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXII.com

Driver leads Little Elm Police on chase to Grayson County

LITTLE ELM, GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Officers said a suspect led them on a chase, all the way up to Grayson County in a garden truck. Little Elm Officers said the unidentified suspect stole the vehicle and took off on Highway 377, eventually going east bound on Highway 82.
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jose de Jesus L Izaguirre killed after a two-vehicle crash in Gregg County (Gregg County, TX)

31-year-old Jose de Jesus L Izaguirre killed after a two-vehicle crash in Gregg County (Gregg County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jose de Jesus L Izaguirre, of Longview, as the man who lost his life following a rear-end collision on Tuesday in Gregg County. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at about 6 a.m. on the I-20 westbound entrance crossover at State Highway 31 in Gregg County [...]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy