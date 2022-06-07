ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IA

Huskies Snatch Bragging Rights Over Wolves

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Meeting number one between Highland and Winfield-Mt. Union summer teams went the Huskies’ way on Monday by sweeping a Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup in Riverside. The softball game saw the Huskies string some runs together in the first, fourth, and...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Home Lions Register Two Wins Against Wolves

The home diamonds were kind to the Lone Tree summer teams on Thursday when they downed Winfield-Mt. Union in a pair of KCII area showdowns. The Lion baseball team scored all their runs in the third, fourth, and fifth frames en route to a 7-1 victory over the Wolves. Five singles came from five different batters with Tyler Bell bringing in two runs to lead the offense. Cade Patterson picked up the win on the hill tossing five innings surrendering just one run and one hit with six punch outs. Lone Tree improved to 4-5 overall and 4-4 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference. WMU is now 0-9 including 0-8 in the league.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Get Revenge on Wildcats

A pair of KCII area softball teams locked up Thursday night at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids with Hillcrest Academy scoring a Southeast Iowa Superconference win 9-8 over Columbus. The Wildcats had won this matchup 9-3 on opening day of the season, but it was the Ravens that would score first with a single tally in the first, with Esther Hughes singling then coming home on an error to make it 1-0. The ‘Cats grabbed the lead in the third with three when Lilly Coil connected on the first of her two RBI triples and Kennedy Wopeking drove in another and it was 3-1 Columbus. In the bottom half, the Ravens batted around scoring five times, the big blow, a Delaney Shaw RBI triple to the fence that gave Hillcrest the lead for good at 6-3. The Wildcats pushed the Ravens pulling within a single run multiple times, scoring two in the fourth, once in the fifth and twice in the seventh, but each time the Ravens answered with a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. After the game, Hillcrest pitcher Leah Bontrager and third baseman Delaney Shaw talked about the win. For her time in the circle Bontrager said, “I had a few rise balls and we played really well defensively today. So working together as a team it came together nicely today.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney’s Schmidt Delivers Walk-Off Slam Against Warhawks

Bases loaded in the last inning with the game on the line. It’s every baseball player’s dream scenario for when they come to the plate and Sigourney’s Bo Schmidt got to live that scenario on Wednesday with the senior delivering a walk-off grand slam to send North Mahaska packing with a 10-6 win.
SIGOURNEY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, IA
City
Winfield, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Riverside, IA
Sports
kciiradio.com

Demon Softball Swept By Grayhounds and Trojans

It has been a competitive last couple days against Southeast Conference competition for the Washington softball team, but the young Demons couldn’t cash in going 0-4 in a pair of doubleheaders. On Wednesday they fell to Burlington at home by 5-3 and 4-1 final scores. Bella Salazar led the...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie, Columbus, and Washington Represented at IATC Outdoor Championships

A couple of area track athletes shined at last week’s Iowa Association of Track Coaches Outdoor Championships in Iowa City. The end of the year meet that featured athletes from all classes saw Mid-Prairie senior Mitzi Evans take gold one final time by besting the field in the girls’ 400 meter run clocking in at 56.25 seconds. The three time state champion also placed second in the 200m in 25.3 seconds. WACO’s Braden Spain competed in the high jump where he cleared 6’2’’ before injuring his leg and finishing in second. Washington’s Alec Ulin ran in a pair of events placing 10th in the 400m (55.78) and 19th in the 200m (24.71).
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Heartbreak City for Washington Baseball in Fairfield, Swept On the Road

It was a tale of two games for Washington pitching last night, but the end result stayed the same in a doubleheader baseball loss at Southeast Conference foe Fairfield. As heard on KCII, game one saw the Demons administer 10 free passes to the Trojans (8-7, 4-3) and a couple blow up innings led to a 9-1 defeat. Four walks and a hit batter allowed for a six run Trojan second and that was all they needed with Nate Smithburg in control defensively. He struck out 10 Demon batters and allowed only five hits with the lone Washington RBI coming from Ethan Zieglowsky on a double. Four Demon pitchers saw time with Ajay Six having the best luck surrendering just one run in his first two innings of work on the season.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Kenneth Eugene Nordyke

A Celebration of Life for 92-year-old Kenneth Eugene Nordyke of Richland will be held on Tuesday, June 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Woolson Friends Church Richland, Iowa. Visitation, with family present, will be June 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Woolson. Family request memorials be directed to the Kenneth E. Nordyke Memorial fund. Memorial donations may be left at the church or mailed to the family at 13223 Competine Road, Hedrick, Iowa-52563. Gould Funeral Home of Richland is in charge of arrangements.
RICHLAND, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Miller
kciiradio.com

Fun Days Continue in Keota

Fun Days continue in Keota today through Sunday. Starting off today’s Keota Fun Days festivities at 8 am is the Annual Fun Run, followed by the Grand Parade kicking off at 11 am. President of the Keota Community Club Lori Hammes looks at Saturday’s activities, “With the Grand Parade...
kciiradio.com

Washington to Host Open Air Painting Exhibition

If you are out and about Iowa over the weekend you may just be a part of a masterpiece, as Art Domestique is putting on their En Plein Air showcase Friday through Sunday. Artists from Washington and those from out of state will register at 4pm Friday and begin to paint a Nocturne with festivities set to conclude at 4:30pm Sunday when the awards will be presented. Cheryl Barnes, one of the coordinators of this event highlights how this unique opportunity not only to buy local art work but be able to see the artistic process in action.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Rainbow Walk Set for June 25th

The third annual Rainbow Walk in Washington is set for June 25th at noon in Sunset Park. Those walking in the Rainbow Walk will wear white t-shirts and have bright paint tossed on them. This event is all about having a good time with friends, family and building support in the community. Whitney Gray, who is the organizer of the Rainbow Walk, believes that the overall goal is much larger.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

City of Riverside Turns 150 This Year

The City of Riverside is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this month in conjunction with Trekfest 37 on June 24 & 25. Co-Coordinator of the Riverside Sesquicentennial Committee Christine Kirkwood shares that a booklet has been produced for the event, “Well we’ve combined our celebration with Trekfest because that’s when we have most of the people come into town. But, we have been planning all year. We have a booklet that we have put together in part for tourism to promote our town but also to highlight a lot of our historical events here.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Huskie#Snatch#Bragging Rights#Winfield Mt#Highland#Wmu#Rbi
kciiradio.com

Wanted Man out of Washington County Arrested.

A man wanted out of Washington County was arrested for violating his probation. Chase Robert Kelley, age 28, was arrested in Des Moines earlier this week for violating his probation stemming from the original charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, third degree burglary and second degree theft. All previous charges are considered class D felonies. Kelley was convicted last June of third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and second-degree theft, and was given suspended five-year prison sentences for each offense.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Possible Changes Coming to Washington’s Sealcoat Plan

Certain areas of Washington may be cut out of the next sealcoat project as the current cost projections are 25% higher than what they were last year. Sealcoat, or pavement sealing, is the process of applying a protective coating to asphalt-based pavements to provide a layer of protection from the elements: water, oils, and U.V. damage.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Musical Addition Planned for Next Week’s Farmers Market

Next Thursday the Farmer’s Market will be back in Central Park at it’s usual time slot, with Washington’s weeklong Juneteenth Celebration incorporated into the mix. Performing on the Central Park stage will be singer, songwriter, rapper, and multi-instrumentalist Adebayo Oladele-Ajose known musically as ADE, who was born in New York, but was raised in a small town in Iowa.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Beware for possible SPAM/SCAM emails

Beware for possible SPAM/SCAM emails from groups posing as the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. This type of practice is called phishing, where malicious organizations try to gather information and sometimes money from unsuspecting victims. Most of these messages try to draw the recipients in by claiming that they have received something from the organization but that they only have a certain amount of time to retrieve the file, document, or prize.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy