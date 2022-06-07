ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie pares recent gains as Canada's trade surplus narrows

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2570 to 1.2618 * Canada's trade surplus narrows to C$1.5 billion in April * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across flatter curve TORONTO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from its highest in nearly seven weeks, as equity markets globally fell and data showed a surprise narrowing in Canada's trade surplus. The surplus narrowed to C$1.5 billion in April, below analyst forecasts of C$2.9 billion and down from a revised C$2.3 billion in March, as growth in both exports and imports slowed. One of Canada's major exports is oil, which steadied at about $118.50 a barrel as supply concerns were offset by weaker risk sentiment. World shares fell and bond yields dipped from recent highs as a surprise 50-basis-point rate increase in Australia raised concern over policy tightening and major U.S. retailer Target Corp issued a weak quarterly margin forecast for the second time in less than a month. The Canadian dollar was down 0.2% at 1.26 to the greenback, or 79.37 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2570 to 1.2618. On Monday, the currency touched its strongest since April 21 at 1.2532. It is the only G10 currency to gain ground this year against the greenback, helped by soaring oil prices and larger than usual interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada. Clues on the pace of further tightening could come from Canada's May employment report, due for release on Friday. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 2-year edged half a basis point higher to 3.032%, while the 10-year eased 1.4 basis points to 3.181%. Meanwhile, the gap between Canadian and U.S. 2-year yields widened by 2.1 basis points to 31.4 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, the widest spread since last December. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. bond funds see biggest weekly outflows in four weeks

June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds witnessed massive outflows in the week to June 8 after a weekly inflow, as a better-than-estimated payrolls report made the case for a faster pace of interest rate hikes. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors withdrew $7.61 billion out of U.S. bond funds...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Corp#Trade Surplus#Narrows#Government Bond#Canada Fx#Canadian#G10#The Bank Of Canada
Reuters

Rising prices may turn Fed into reluctant villain

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The nice-guy central banker has no place in a world of high inflation. Consumer prices in the United States jumped by a forecast-busting 8.6% in May, year-over-year. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell now has little choice but to go bigger on rate hikes, inflicting more pain on people already struggling with high food and gas prices. Doing so is long-term rational, and short-term villainous.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

June 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine. The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city...
EUROPE
Reuters

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by former President Donald Trump, after the Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The current exterior color scheme...
POTUS
Reuters

Japan's defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who 'ignore rules'

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms. "Japan is surrounded by actors that...
POLITICS
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
Reuters

Channelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan, like Ukraine, is determined to defend itself and confident this resolve will "rally fellow democracies to our cause", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, vowing not to bend to pressure from authoritarianism. Over the past two years, Taiwan has faced increasing military and diplomatic...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy