‘Prince: The Immersive Experience' debuts in Chicago

CHICAGO - Three people were shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive. At about 1:32 a.m., the victims were walking on the sidewalk along the lakefront when they heard shots, police said. An 18-year-old was shot in...
CHICAGO - A nonprofit serving Chicago’s Jewish community is breaking ground on a $20-million facility expansion. The Ark's historic renovation in West Rogers Park will allow the social service agency to meet the evolving needs of clients. Once completed, the Ark's facility will be 60-percent larger with a four-fold...
CHICAGO - A crowd gathered in Lincoln Square Sunday morning demanding safer streets after a toddler was killed when a bicycle collided with a semi-truck last week. Residents gathered for a family-friendly ‘Walk + Roll for Safe Streets' event near Leavitt and Eastwood to honor Raphael ‘Rafi’ Cardenas and Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Grace Shambrook, who were both killed this month.
CHICAGO - The state’s two-day marijuana convention kicked off Friday. More than 50 exhibitors are on display at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago. The entry price is $40, and no medical marijuana card is required. Attendees must be 18 or older, unless with a guardian. Illinois is the first...
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of two suspects wanted in connection to the killing of a 47-year-old father of two in Lake View earlier this year. Hermilo Beltran was shot several times in March behind Happy Camper — a restaurant and bar located in the 3400 block of North Clark Street.
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot on Chicago's Near South Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 400 block of West 18th Street. At about 11:05 p.m., a 26-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when a black Sedan approached. Police said unknown passengers began shooting into...
CHICAGO - Chicago Mass Transit Detectives are searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a person at gunpoint on a Red Line train Friday. The robbery took place at the State and Lake stop in the Loop at about 9 p.m. The victim was on the train when...
GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America announced on Friday, June 10 its events lineup and introduced the new Six Flags Annual Pass program. The Gurnee, Illinois park also underwent modernization efforts, according to a news release, that include improvements to DC UNIVERSE, increased capacity and streamlined operations. The season's...
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old Chicago rapper was killed and a woman was wounded Friday in a shooting near a Chicago gas station on the Southwest Side. The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West 81st Street. At about 5:32 a.m., Rapper FBG Cash and a woman were inside a...
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two men who have stolen (or tried to steal) ATMs from businesses in the Garfield Park, West Town, Avondale, Humboldt Park, Austin and Tri-Taylor neighborhoods on at least ten occasions. The burglars usually use a brick or crowbar to smash through a window...
CHICAGO - A white rosary strung on a white cross, deep red flowers in a vase surrounded by yellow and orange and pink bouquets. Throughout the day Friday the memorial to Lily Grace grew on the street where the 3-year-old was struck and killed by a semi, on a busy block residents have long complained about.
CHICAGO - Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for...
CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of South State Street. At about 3:57 a.m., Chicago police officers responded to shots fired in the area, and found a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on the ground with gunshot wounds.
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a woman in River North last month. Ojani A. Cruz, 19, has been charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder. At about 10 p.m. on May 29, a 20-year-old woman and a man were sitting in a parked...
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man was critically wounded Sunday night as he stood on a sidewalk in West Garfield Park on the West Side, police said. About 8:36 p.m., a gunman approached the man on foot in the 4200 block of West Madison Street and fired shots, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO - A female was fatally shot Sunday night during an argument with another female in West Lawn on the Southwest Side. Chicago police said two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 7:36 p.m. when a male approached and fired shots. One of the...
ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man was held up at gunpoint and forced to undress as a group of suspects stole his car early Wednesday, police said. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of St. Louis and Vandeventer avenues. The victim was surrounded by two...
CHICAGO - This is going to be one of those weekends when the forecast "looks" worse than it will actually be. There will be showers and some thunder possible each of the next three days. But the vast majority of the time will be dry, and many communities may not...
