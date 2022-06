GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford announced Friday that she will be running for the Alachua County District One seat. In a Facebook post, she states that she is a candidate but not a qualified candidate and that she would need to raise about 5-thousand-dollars before next Thursday to be considered a qualified candidate.

