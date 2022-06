OMAHA, Neb.. - A 27-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years, on multiple charges after he admitted to putting an explosive device on an SUV. Dustin Baker of Omaha was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian Buscher for making threats involving explosives, distribution of meth, possessing a firearm for drug trafficking; and about six years of that sentence handed down for the weapons offense.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO