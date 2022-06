BYHALIA, Mississippi — A juvenile has been arrested after at least one shot was apparently fired Friday morning on the campus of Byhalia High School in Mississippi. Byhalia Police told ABC24 they and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were called just after 10 a.m. about a shell casing found on campus. The chief said an investigation revealed there had been at least one shot fired earlier that morning.

BYHALIA, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO