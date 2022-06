OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Supreme Court has temporarily halted a handful of evictions that were set to take place on Nooksack Tribal land. On Tuesday, June 7th, a panel of justices granted an injunction requiring the Nooksack Indian Tribe to put the evictions on hold while the high court determines whether to take up the case.

NOOKSACK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO