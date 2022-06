A 42-year-old man convicted of a hate crime earlier this year was charged Friday on suspicion of another hate crime. On Feb. 19, Tremaine Jatari Sowell — a Black man — brandished a stun gun at a 54-year-old white man while making comments about the victim’s race, police said after arresting him in Huntington Beach. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of violating the man’s civil rights and was sentenced to 68 days in jail, or time already served.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO