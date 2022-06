Meat is only as good as it is tender. Whether you're cooking chicken breast, filet mignon, pork loin, or fish filets, no one wants a tough, chewy protein that not even a condiment can salvage. One of the biggest offenses you can commit when making a meal is serving dried-out, rubbery meat. But what is the secret to tender meat every time? Try adjusting the pre-cooking temperature. And we're not talking preheating here, but the temperature of your meat before you start to cook it. This tip is a dinner game-changer.

