Increased security measures taken at local schools

A police car was parked next to Flamson Middle School on Monday to reassure parents and students.

Meeting tonight to discuss surveillance cameras, vape detectors

– Increased security greeted students at all schools in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District on Monday as they returned for a final week of school. Police cars were parked next to many local schools to reassure parents and students.

The increased police presence was mandated by school officials after three separate incidents Friday morning through Sunday night involving students at Lewis Middle School which led to the arrest of six students. Vandalism, weapons, and a threat of violence led to the arrest of Lewis students in three separate cases.

Monday, eighth-graders from Flamson Middle School went swimming at Centennial Pool.

Tuesday, the Paso Robles School Board will conduct a Special Meeting to discuss the installation of Verkada surveillance cameras and vape detectors on all the campuses. That meeting is to be held at 3:30 this afternoon at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District District Office on Niblick Road.