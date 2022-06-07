ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Increased security measures taken at local schools

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
A police car was parked next to Flamson Middle School on Monday to reassure parents and students.

Meeting tonight to discuss surveillance cameras, vape detectors

– Increased security greeted students at all schools in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District on Monday as they returned for a final week of school. Police cars were parked next to many local schools to reassure parents and students.

The increased police presence was mandated by school officials after three separate incidents Friday morning through Sunday night involving students at Lewis Middle School which led to the arrest of six students. Vandalism, weapons, and a threat of violence led to the arrest of Lewis students in three separate cases.

Monday, eighth-graders from Flamson Middle School went swimming at Centennial Pool.

Tuesday, the Paso Robles School Board will conduct a Special Meeting to discuss the installation of Verkada surveillance cameras and vape detectors on all the campuses. That meeting is to be held at 3:30 this afternoon at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District District Office on Niblick Road.

Paso Robles Daily News

Missing teen last seen in San Luis Obispo

Ryan Montoya reported missing after reportedly fleeing from Child Welfare Services. – On Tuesday at approximately 5:15 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of a missing person. Child Welfare Services called to report that 15-year-old Ryan Montoya had jumped out of their county vehicle while at the intersection of South Higuera and Prado in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested in Paso Robles on drug sale charges

Edgar Josue Monge, 40, was known to be in violation of his probation, authorities say. – On May 17, detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Narcotics Unit, Gang Task Force, and Probation Department made contact with the driver of a vehicle that had just pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles.
Paso Robles Daily News

Food truck catches fire in Paso Robles

Cause of fire under investigation, no injuries reported. – On Friday evening around 8 p.m., Paso Robles Police and the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Department responded to 635 28th street in Paso Robles for a reported vehicle fire. When emergency crews arrived on the scene they discovered that the Taco Valle food truck had caught fire. Crews had the fire extinguished within minutes and contained it to the trailer.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 6-8

Michael Barden Ellison, age 85, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 6. Mrs. Dorothy Mae Johanson, age 96, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 7. Harold Edward Chamberlin Jr., age 84, of Templeton, California passed away on June 8. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
