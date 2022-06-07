ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This summer will decide remote work’s fate. A White House–predicted COVID wave this fall could render it moot

By Erin Prater
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36I2W9_0g327QTC00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

With Delta infections subsiding and a new year on the horizon, executives late last year were formulating "return to office" plans.

Then came Omicron, and those RTO plans went out the door—maybe temporarily, perhaps for good.

With U.S. COVID cases potentially plateauing—and with more employees saying in a recent Pew survey that they're working from home because they want to, rather than having coronavirus concerns—some employers are demanding they return.

For some companies, it hasn't gone so well. For others, the fallout—or lack thereof—remains to be seen.

On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees "remote work is no longer acceptable," according to a leaked memo. "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," he wrote.

In March, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon reportedly insisted that employees return to the office full-time—but only half showed up.

And Google, a longtime opponent of remote work, required employees to return to the office this spring on a part-time schedule. The move signaled that "hybrid work is here to stay," writes Libby Sander, assistant professor of Organizational Behavior at Bond University in Australia.

"Employers will either embrace the change or find themselves being left behind," she said in a March 6 piece on The Conversation. "What is certain is we don’t need to be together five days a week to make these things happen. With a shrinking workforce and an increasing war for talent, employers who don’t provide flexibility will be the losers."

Things have changed since "return to office" plans were scuttled by Omicron. The Fed hiked interest rates, the market crashed, GDP shrank by 1.5% in Q1, and CEOs have begun to warn of swirling pre-recession storm clouds. With the U.S. still experiencing a labor shortage, employers are questioning whether to rock the boat.

Fearing mutiny in response to stringent RTO policies, some companies are attempting to lure workers back to the office, refashioning seas of cubicles into hybrid spaces with areas to meet, exercise, and meditate.

Honey may work better than vinegar—but some companies are abandoning RTO plans altogether.

“We are seeing policies slip in real time,” Melissa Swift, the U.S. transformation leader at workforce consultant Mercer, told Bloomberg in May. “There was previously all this talk about how, for white-collar jobs, collaborating in the office was important. That’s slipping. Now, only the people who need to turn a screwdriver need to be in the office.”

Remote work appears to be the way of the future for many, if not most, companies for which it's possible. But such employers will have to contend with the reality that a perk for some causes resentment for others.

"The problem we're going to have here is we're going to create two classes of workers—the haves and the have-nots," change management expert Linda Duxbury, a professor of management at Carleton University’s Sprott School of Business in Canada, recently told Yahoo Finance.

Something has to give, and maybe it will this summer. Then again, a White House–predicted fall and winter wave of COVID could render the whole discussion moot.

Comments / 26

Josh Kies
4d ago

isn't it funny how the democrats know when there is gonna be a covid surge? and just in time for midterms huh? don't trust anything this do called administration says

Reply(1)
27
Jami Cannell-Chavarria
4d ago

That’s exactly what the Democrats are planning. They know ahead of time. Just in time for elections we’ll lock down again so that everyone has to vote my mail and they can manipulate ballots again.

Reply
13
VJD
3d ago

Until the murderers are arrested we will continue the viruses. Arrest the head of : CDC,WHO,NIH,FDA, SOROS, GATES AND FAUCI. THEY ARE MURDERERS!Read: KENNEDY’S BOOK; THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI. He names the names and their crimes. Buy it on Amazon. These losers are murderers. Think the democrats will do anything about them??????? Not a chance. They are ALL registered democrats!

Reply
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Deadline

Joe Biden Responds To Elon Musk’s “Super Bad Feeling” About The Economy: “Lots Of Luck On His Trip To The Moon”

Click here to read the full article. Joe Biden, touting a better-than-expected jobs report, responded to reports that Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economic outlook and that he wants to slash jobs at Tesla by 10%. “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you...
NFL
The Independent

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, says a US recession would be a ‘good’ thing

Tech titan Elon Musk took to Twitter recently to share yet another controversial take, this time espousing his belief that a recession would be “good” for the American economy.Writing late Thursday night in response to a Twitter user’s question about whether the US was headed towards another recession, the Tesla CEO replied with an emphatic, “Yes”. He then went on to explain why this economic downturn, which for most Americans would be viewed as a bad thing (during the 2008 housing crisis, 3.6 million jobs were lost, and more than one million homes were lost to foreclosure), was, in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organizational Behavior#Covid#Gross Domestic Product#Fortune Features#Omicron#Rto#Pew#Bond University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

141K+
Followers
7K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy