LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum:. Looking to sign your kids up for summer camps? The Silent Wings Museum will have Aviation Camp 2022 the week of July 18th – July 22nd. The camp will be from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. for children ages 8 – 12. This year’s camp will focus on the daily life of glider pilots and glider mechanics.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO