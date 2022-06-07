Fatal accident at Elizabethtown factory takes life of young worker

Two people, including an Elizabethtown woman, have been arrested in connection to the murder of two women in Bullitt County. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Bradley J. Ross and 21-year-old Savannah R. McClanahan, of Elizabethtown, were arrested on Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of murder, first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of 25-year-old Katelynn Rayman, of Brooks, and 27-year-old Kristen Longaker, of Lousiville.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO