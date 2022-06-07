ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Fatal accident at Elizabethtown factory takes life of young worker

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fatal accident at a large Elizabethtown plant has taken the life of a young man. Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Officer Chris Denham told...

Barbara Miller
2d ago

Oh this breaks my heart! they need more experience forklift drivers and more precautions. My heart and prayers go out to his family and coworkers.

James Curran
2d ago

my condolences for the young man who was killed at work today my heart and prayers go out to his family and friends.

Terry David
2d ago

God bless and prayers for the family...life lost just trying to make a livin

