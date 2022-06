Google has added a new feature to its Google Tasks app. Tasks allow you to make reminders and create to-do lists and a simple but powerful new feature is being added to Tasks that frankly, should have been on the app before. This new feature will allow you to put a star on any task to highlight the importance of a particular task. For example, you can use the star to designate tasks that you consider to be a higher priority.

