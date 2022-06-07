ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO combat unit in Lithuania could grow to German-led brigade in longer term, Scholz says

 5 days ago
VILNIUS, June 7 (Reuters) - Berlin and Vilnius will take preparations to expand the multinational NATO combat unit in Lithuania to the size of a brigade eventually, the countries' leaders said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The statement was published after a meeting of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and the Prime Ministers of Latvia and Estonia.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Sabine Siebold

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

