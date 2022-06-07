Bella Azalea Cazarez, Sundari Willow Rose Lauher and Estrella Gomez injured in a crash (Napa County, CA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 18-year-old Bella Azalea Cazarez, of American Canyon, Sundari Willow Rose Lauher, of St. Helena, and 18-year-old Estrella Gomez, of Vallejo, as the victims who suffered injuries following a DUI crash on early Sunday morning in Napa Valley. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 12:05 a.m. on the Silverado Trail south of Yountville Cross Road [...]

