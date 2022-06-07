Want a $100,000 Salary? Outside of Big Tech, What Large Companies Pay May Surprise You

Image via Pexels.

The United States has many companies that are synonymous with success: Google, Amazon, and Walmart. But how often does that success trickle down to the workers?

The Wall Street Journal looked at the average salaries for some of the biggest companies in the United States, and the results might surprise you.

If you are looking for a six-figure salary, you should definitely be keeping an eye on the job openings at tech companies. Topping that list is Google, where the median employee earnings came in at $295,884.

Fortinet Inc. also offers a comfortable median at $202,875. Employees at Netflix also typically sit around the $200,000 mark.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for what jobs to avoid, a lot of the well-known retailers do not really pass the earnings down to the workers. Starbucks and Home Depot are both well-recognized names, but come in towards the bottom of all the companies looked at, both sitting at a median of less than $30,000.

What might surprise you is that even a company like Amazon has a similar pay rate, with a 2021 median of $32,855. It just goes to show that simply because Jeff Bezos is one of the world’s richest people does not mean working for his company will ensure the same for you.

There have also been some seismic shakeups courtesy of the pandemic, seeing a number of companies have some major falls and rises in salary payouts. Unfortunately, as you can imagine, many of those changes did fall into the category of being negative.

Lots of employers hired plenty of fresh blood lately, but that ultimately trended the median salary down for those companies due to newer employees earning less. For instance, Delta Air Lines saw its median salary dip down to $70,240 last year after previously seeing a salary of $118,198 for 2019.

All of this together helps demonstrate why it may be the field you choose that is more significant than name recognition. Coca-Cola is one of the most recognized brands in the world and yet their median salary for 2021 was less than $14,000. It seems a known name alone is not enough to guarantee a strong career.

To read more about which major companies offer the best pay, get more insight from the Wall Street Journal story here .

___________

Wilmington University , the sponsor of VISTA Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.