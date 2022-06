The Union County Local Review Board submitted a plan to award $22,585 from Phase 39 and Phase ARPAR to six local entities. Both plans are pending final approval by the EFSP. IMPACT60, the Society of St. Vincent DePaul at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and MAMA (Marysville Area Ministerial Association) on behalf of The Hope Center were awarded funding from Phase 39. All three applied to use funding to help with emergency rent/mortgage assistance in the county under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP). Phase 39 awards were as follows: IMPACT60 – $4,085; St. Vincent DePaul – $3,500; and The Hope Center – $4,000.

UNION COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO