ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

Townhouse fire injures 3 firefighters in Prince George's County

WUSA9
WUSA9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A fire at a townhouse in Temple Hills left three firefighters with serious injuries on Tuesday. The Prince George's County Fire Department said crews responded to a...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

3 people shot at The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, police say

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A search is underway for two men who allegedly shot three people at a Prince George's County mall Friday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at The Shops at Iverson, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. A man and two women were shot near the mall entrance. The man is currently in critical condition and the two women were seriously injured, according to police.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WUSA9

11 Prince George's Co. churches spend nearly $25K in gas giveaway

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — It seems like everyone is talking about it! Gas prices. Many have seen the price of gas rise in recent months and weeks. With no sign of relief in sight, 11 churches in the community stepped in to ease the burden. However, the churches paid a bit of a higher cost than they expected when one station, they said, decided to raise its price temporarily.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Hills, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Temple Hills, MD
Crime & Safety
Prince George's County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

Man, 2 Women Hurt in Shooting at Iverson Mall in Maryland

A man and two women were hurt in a shooting at The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Maryland, Friday afternoon, police say. Two men were inside the mall in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue in the area of the Chipotle when they got into an argument with two women and a man, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. As the two men were leaving, one of them turned around and started shooting at the group.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WUSA9

Police: 3 men injured in shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Officers have not released any information regarding the identities of the victims...
WUSA9

Victims of deadly Smithsburg manufacturing shooting identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — The man deputies say is responsible for a shooting that left three people dead and a fourth person critically injured, worked at the manufacturing facility where the shooting occurred in Washington County, Maryland, Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Columbia Machine...
SMITHSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouse#Firefighters#Prince George#Structure Fire#County Fire Department
WUSA9

West Virginia man faces 25 charges in fatal workplace shooting inside Maryland manufacturing plant

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: Police say the photo of the suspect is an older mugshot, not a current booking photo. A West Virginia man is officially charged with the fatal workplace shooting that claimed three lives at a manufacturing plant in Maryland. Joe Louis Esquivel, a 23-year-old man from Hedgesville, West Virginia, who was employed at Columbia Machine, Inc., is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, in addition to 22 other related charges.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
WUSA9

Frederick man killed in head-on collision, police say

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police (MSP) say a 69-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash on MD Route 15 late Monday night. MSP troopers responded to MD Route 15 and Angleberger Road around 11:52 p.m. Monday for a report for a report of a head-on collision involving two cars.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

EF-0 tornado confirmed in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed an EF-0 tornado formed in Mechanicsville, Maryland Wednesday evening. As storms rolled through St. Mary's County, a tornado briefly spawned for three minutes starting at 8:42 p.m. NWS reports the severe weather was due to the merger...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

2 teens killed, 3 injured in car crash involving pedestrians

OAKTON, Va. — Two teens have died and three others are injured after two cars collided, causing one to ricochet off the road and hit a group of juveniles who had just crossed the street. Fairfax County Police responded to a crash around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of...
OAKTON, VA
WUSA9

Family grieving after 18-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

LINCOLNIA, Va. — The family of an Annandale High School student is questioning why a driver accused of hitting her failed to stop and call for help. Daniela Betancourt, 18, died June 3 nearly two weeks after she was hit at the intersection of Little River Turnpike near Oasis Drive in Lincolnia. Investigators said Abraham Samuel, 21, later called police to admit he was behind the wheel. Samuel was arrested for felony hit-and-run but could face more charges. The investigation revealed, so far, that alcohol is not believed to be a factor, per detectives.
LINCOLNIA, VA
WUSA9

Man stabbed to death in Southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in D.C. Tuesday. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the deadly incident happened in the 3600 block of Brothers Place in Southeast. Officers found 60-year-old Orlando Murphy stabbed to death just after 11:30...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy