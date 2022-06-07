Townhouse fire injures 3 firefighters in Prince George's County

LINCOLNIA, Va. — The family of an Annandale High School student is questioning why a driver accused of hitting her failed to stop and call for help. Daniela Betancourt, 18, died June 3 nearly two weeks after she was hit at the intersection of Little River Turnpike near Oasis Drive in Lincolnia. Investigators said Abraham Samuel, 21, later called police to admit he was behind the wheel. Samuel was arrested for felony hit-and-run but could face more charges. The investigation revealed, so far, that alcohol is not believed to be a factor, per detectives.
Comments / 0