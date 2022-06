Click here to read the full article. Even the most zen among us still gets the occasional pimple or dry patches from stress. Maybe it’s because of a perpetually too-long to-do list, never-ending bills, familial pressures, or just general existential dread amidst being in a global pandemic, but *shouting into the sky* why do stress and skin have to be so inextricably linked? Turns out, this has to do with the way human bodies are hot-wired to react in fight or flight situations. Dermatologist Dr. Cristina Vajaitu says that under times of intense stress blood redirects to vital organs — and...

