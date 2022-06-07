ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Adult Student at Immaculata Wins Scholarship While Balancing Work and Home Life

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzie4_0g320FFu00
Ayana N. Williams-Smith.Image via Immaculata University.

Ayana N. Williams-Smith of Upper Darby has received the American Association of University Women (AAUW) West Chester-Chester County Branch’s 2022 Alice Lawson Scholarship in the amount of $3,000.

Williams-Smith is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management from Immaculata University’s College of Adult Professional Studies.

Having earned a Surgical Technician diploma from Harrison Career Institute in 2002, she then became certified to operate the Holmium Laser in 2010. Three years ago, she graduated from Delaware County Community College with an associate degree in Psychology. Once she earns her undergraduate degree from Immaculata, Williams-Smith plans to pursue her master’s degree in Healthcare Management at Immaculata.

Currently, Williams-Smith is a surgical tech at Main Line Health. She hopes to one day hold a position in healthcare administration. Valuing education, she maintains an impressive GPA and consistently makes the Dean’s List while managing her home and raising her 19-year-old son.

For her academic accomplishments, Williams-Smith was inducted into Sigma Alpha Phi, the National Society of Leadership and Success, and the Alpha Sigma Lambda, the National Society for Non-Traditional Students.

“Ayana is an exceptional student who has balanced the challenges of working in a Level 1 trauma center during the pandemic while excelling in her classes,” said Kate Kearney, Williams-Smith’s academic advisor.

The Alice Lawson Scholarship Fund was created in 1998 by the AAUW West Chester-Chester County Branch to recognize Lawson’s commitment to the mission and values of AAUW, the nation’s leading voice promoting education and equity for women and girls.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Valley Forge Military Academy Graduates Class of 2022

With the traditional tossing of their covers, these 36 VFMA graduates will go on to colleges such as MIT, Syracuse, the Merchant Marine Academy, among other prestigious universities. Valley Forge Military Academy has awarded 36 Cadets with their high school diplomas as part of the 94th annual commencement ceremony. The...
VALLEY FORGE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers — CCRES

CCRES has a number of career opportunities in the area for educators. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Delaware State
City
Home, PA
City
Upper Darby, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Upper Darby, PA
Education
VISTA.Today

PSU Grad from West Chester Among Those Advocating for Continued State Funding for Their Alma Mater

West Chester native Erin Boas, a recent Penn State graduate, is among the alumni who are advocating for continued state funding for their alma mater, reports Penn State News. “There are so many different ways in which Penn State shapes and changes students’ lives and alumni’s lives,” said Boas, a past president of the University Park Undergraduate Association and a graduate of the College of the Liberal Arts.
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Life#Healthcare Management#Immaculata University#Harrison Career Institute#The Holmium Laser#Main Line Health#Gpa
VISTA.Today

Penn State Great Valley Names Interim Chancellor

Colin Neill, professor of software and systems engineering and director of engineering programs at Penn State Great Valley, has been named the school’s interim chancellor, dean, and chief academic officer. He will take over for James Nemes, who will retire on July 1. Neill has served as director of...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
VISTA.Today

Berwyn Man, Phoenixville Woman Fall in Love and Marry. Half-Century Later, They Reflect on Life and Family

When Berwyn native Michael Lyons first met his future wife, Lorie, in 1972, he was immediately smitten, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for the Philadelphia Inquirer. However, Lorie, a nursing student who lived in Phoenixville, was already seeing someone. Mike returned to Notre Dame for his senior year, but he kept asking his friends about Lorie. In spring 1973, he got the news he was hoping to hear: Lorie was available.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Jefferson Health – Abington Holds Its Way-More-Than Fair Fair, 109th Annual Cancer Patient Fundraiser

The 2022 June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show runs June 10–12. A dog and pony show is a somewhat pejorative term for an overblown, over-hyped event. A horse and pony show, however, is an altogether different animal. It’s a competition among beautiful equines, groomed to perfection, and evaluated under the professional eye of a team of breed experts. It’s also, referring to this weekend’s Jefferson Health – Abington event, a long-standing, family-friendly, visually engaging sports competition, augmented by plenty of other attractions.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Family Compound in Chester Springs the Archetype of Chester County Charm

A unique family compound with a total of seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Chester Springs. This beautiful, 2.3-acre property encapsulates all the charm of Chester County. In addition to the meticulously restored 1827 stone farmhouse, the property is also home to a guest cottage, converted carriage house, a full barn, and an in-ground pool.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

New Penn State President Praises Branch Campuses Like Brandywine

Penn State University president touring a branch campus. Penn State University’s new president, Neeli Bendapudi, is a big fan of her university’s branch campuses like Penn State Brandywine in Media, writes Bill Schackner for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I am very, very committed to the commonwealth campuses, for several reasons,”...
MEDIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy