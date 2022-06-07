The Alliance for Health Equity Names Local Police Chief Winner of 2022 Eastburn Community Service Award

Curt Martinez. Image via The Alliance for Health Equity.

The Alliance for Health Equity has announced that Curt Martinez is the winner of the 2022 Eastburn Community Service Award.

Martinez is known for his leadership within the Coatesville community, where he serves as the Chief Police Officer in West Caln Township. He has also served as the Coatesville High School Resource Center officer, Coatesville police officer, and South Coatesville police officer.

This year’s Eastburn Community Service Award honors unsung heroes who have served the Coatesville community during the destruction of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

During the pandemic, Martinez participated in more than 150 drive-by parades for children and seniors and always brought his police dog for the children to see. He also devoted his time to senior citizens, ensuring they had what they needed during lockdown. During the flooding of Hurricane Ida, Martinez rescued and brought residents to safety.

Martinez graduated from Coatesville High School, and when not in uniform, he often wears CASD-branded shirts to display his Coatesville pride.

It seems whenever there is tragedy in the community, Martinez is there to lend a helping hand. On back-to-back days in 2014, Jacinda Miller and three-year-old Scottie McMillan were both brutally killed in the community.

Martinez’s response to these tragedies was instrumental in creating the Chester County Half Marathon, which raised funds to support Jacinda’s son. He also helped raise money and build the Scottie’s Trail Born Learning Trail on Struble Trail.

On top of his devotion to Coatesville during an increased time of need, he has also devoted his time to the United Way of Chester County. His work there includes being involved in the United Way Color Run Committee, attending United Way fundraisers, and serving on its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee.