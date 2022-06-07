ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Elections Starting Early for Boca and Delray

By Randy Schultz
bocamag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElections in Boca Raton and Delray Beach remain nine months off, but the fields are already taking shape. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer is on the ballot. So are two open city council seats. Andrea O’Rourke is term-limited in Seat B. Seat A incumbent Andy Thomson is running for the Florida...

www.bocamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
bocamag.com

Boca Nonprofits Facing Volunteer Crisis

South Florida is starting to slow down as snowbirds flock back north to escape the sweltering summer months. And though residents are enjoying less congestion on the highways and more open seats at the bar, the off season is presenting a struggle for local nonprofit organizations who are in need of volunteers.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

The Michelin Guide Comes to Florida

Miami restaurants are celebrating. The Michelin guide, which awards its legendary one, two or three stars to restaurants around the world, has dined at, evaluated and bestowed the honor on several Miami restaurants. The guide, which started as a way to guide drivers to the best places to eat around Europe, has added Florida as its fifth state in America.
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

Concert Review: Tears for Fears, Garbage in West Palm Beach

The storm clouds finally, mercifully departed for a few hours Thursday night, leaving an idyllic, balmy breeze in their wake. It was the perfect atmosphere to absorb one of the 1980s’ defining duos back in fine fettle and supporting their best work in more than 30 years. In fact,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Government
Boca Raton, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
bocamag.com

House of ZALO: A Story of Legacy, Family and Craftsmanship

Legacy, family, craftsmanship and serendipity all play important parts in the relaunch of footwear brand House of ZALO. Originally founded in 1980 by Cuban-born Gonzalo Pedroso, his daughter Lalin Pedroso and niece Anina Mahoney are now at the helm of this special brand. It’s a beautiful continuation of bringing bold and vibrant footwear to women across America.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy