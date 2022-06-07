Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opens in Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Raising Cane’s is opening today/Tuesday in Joplin, 1237 S Rangeline, as scheduled .

Hours of operation are opening daily 10 a.m. and closing 11 p.m. except Friday and Saturday open until midnight.

It all started as simple social media posts last summer to customers and the buzz began that Raising Cane’s was coming to Joplin.

Joplin News First revealed the location in December as they broke ground.

The location is the NE corner of 13th and S Rangeline. The lot is the former location of Magic Nail and The Computer Station. Also the property where a mattress store burned. It also takes up a portion of the former Kenworth lot that has been barren since the tornado of 2011.

“After opening a successful Restaurant in Springfield last year, we couldn’t wait to grow and give Jasper County their very own Raising Cane’s,” said Restaurant Leader Yul Bean.

“Joplin is a popular city with several major businesses, so we have no doubt that Raising Cane’s will bring in tons of visitors and locals that are craving delicious chicken fingers. We’re ready to bring over 130 new jobs to the Joplin Community!”

This location will mark the 19th Canes location in Missouri. Read more about founder , Todd Graves, and what it took to bring his dream of Raising Cane’s® to reality.

