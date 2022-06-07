ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Club in Malvern Builds Proverbial War Chest as Post-Pandemic Spike in Golf Interest Continues

Image via White Manor Country Club.

Like many other golf clubs in the region, White Manor Country Club in Malvern is enjoying a prolonged post-pandemic spike, writes Michael Bradley for Main Line Today

According to general manager Bret Herspold, last year was “busier than ever” for the club. 

Thanks to the increased activity on the golf course and in the pro shop, the club was able to build a war chest that is devoted strictly to making capital improvements. The money will be used to give White Manor’s ballroom and the bar adjacent to it an overhaul. The pool will also receive an upgrade. 

Tee box upgrades have already been implemented, as well as new looks for the men’s and women’s locker rooms. 

White Manor Country Club is part of the Concert Golf Partners concern that consists of 22 clubs spreading from Boston to Palm Beach to Denver, and nearly all of these locations are currently experiencing post-pandemic bonanzas. 

“We’re allowing each of our clubs to make improvements,” said Herspold. “And more playing is allowing us to grow.” 

Read more about White Manor Country Club in Main Line Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Family Compound in Chester Springs the Archetype of Chester County Charm

A unique family compound with a total of seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Chester Springs. This beautiful, 2.3-acre property encapsulates all the charm of Chester County. In addition to the meticulously restored 1827 stone farmhouse, the property is also home to a guest cottage, converted carriage house, a full barn, and an in-ground pool.
Chester County Leadership: Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple, President, Harcum College

Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple Presiding at Harcum College's 2022 Commencement last month.Image via Harcum College. Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple, the President of Harcum College, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in government housing near Binghamton, N.Y.; his fondest memories of his blue-collar upbringing; playing multiple sports in high school; using football as a vehicle to attend Cornell; and giving up the sport in between his sophomore and junior years because he had found the “world’s greatest job.”
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
PSU Grad from West Chester Among Those Advocating for Continued State Funding for Their Alma Mater

West Chester native Erin Boas, a recent Penn State graduate, is among the alumni who are advocating for continued state funding for their alma mater, reports Penn State News. “There are so many different ways in which Penn State shapes and changes students’ lives and alumni’s lives,” said Boas, a past president of the University Park Undergraduate Association and a graduate of the College of the Liberal Arts.
