Chester County, PA

It’s a Hiring Extravaganza June 17 at The Arc of Chester County

 5 days ago

Image via Arc of Chester County.

This year, The Arc of Chester County celebrates its 70th Anniversary of advocating, educating, and providing services for individuals with disabilities and their families.

For seven decades, The Arc has fought for the rights and inclusion of individuals with disabilities and their families in schools, the workplace, and the community at large.

The Arc is dedicated to ensuring that individuals with intellectual, developmental disabilities, Autism and other disabilities are provided a lifetime of services and supports.

More than 3,000 children and adults with developmental, intellectual, and other disabilities and their families receive vital services, supports and advocacy from The Arc each year.

Those services wouldn’t be possible without a dedicated Arc staff. Now there’s an opportunity for you to join the Arc family at a June 17 hiring event in West Chester.

Ashley Cabry’s story

The Arc’s Director of Family Support Services, Ashley Cabry, has been a part of The Arc family since she was three years old.   

“When I was a toddler, my mom started me in the inclusive preschool at The Arc.  I had an amazing experience and made lifelong friends. 

“When I turned 14, I knew that I wanted to give back to The Arc so, I started volunteering at Camp Safari, The Arc’s annual summer camp program for children with disabilities.

“I volunteered every summer for four years and looking back at those years, volunteering for The Arc of Chester County was an incredibly rewarding experience.  I couldn’t think of another career where I would be able to make such a big difference in a person’s life, not to mention the difference they would make in my life. 

“So, when I turned 18, I became a direct support professional (DSP). I continued as a DSP for eight more years and in 2020, I became a program coordinator in The Arc’s Agency with Choice program.

“Just over a year ago, I moved into the role of Director of Family Support Services.  Since becoming the director of the department, I am truly grateful for my experience as a DSP!

“My co-workers and the participants we are privileged to serve are all wonderful to work with. The Arc of Chester County is an incredible place and I consider it my other family.” 

The Arc serves individuals of all ages and their families throughout Chester County and the surrounding communities in five (5) service programs, which include Advocacy, Children Early Learning Services & Programs (CELSP), Family Support Services (FSS), Comprehensive Employment Services (CES) and Agency with Choice (AWC).

Many come to our Early Intervention Program as infants and continue their relationship throughout their lives.

About the hiring event

If you are inspired by Ashley’s story, The Arc of Chester County make sure you come out to a hiring extravaganza on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 900 Lawrence Drive in West Chester.

There are available positions for early learning teachers, direct support professionals, employment training specialists, occupational therapist, a fiscal associate and more.

Full and part-time positions are available with flexible schedules.

Feel good about what you do and make a difference in a meaningful job opportunity.

Click here to learn more.

Find out more about the Arc of Chester County.

Image via Arc of Chester County.

With 350 Affordable-Housing Units in the Pipeline, Chester County Joins Nationwide Effort to Reduce Homelessness

Image via the County of Chester. With 350 homes affordable for low- to moderate-income families planned or recently completed, Chester County has joined a growing number of cities and counties nationwide to sign onto the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) House America program, an all-hands-on-deck effort to address the nation’s homelessness crisis.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Family Compound in Chester Springs the Archetype of Chester County Charm

A unique family compound with a total of seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Chester Springs. This beautiful, 2.3-acre property encapsulates all the charm of Chester County. In addition to the meticulously restored 1827 stone farmhouse, the property is also home to a guest cottage, converted carriage house, a full barn, and an in-ground pool.
COVID cases rising in Chester County and in Pennsylvania – Daily Local

WEST CHESTER COVID-19 cases in Chester County and in Pennsylvania have been slowly rising, new data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health indicates. COVID-19 trends can vary across communities that is why it is important to use the CDCs community level tracker website to see the risk of COVID-19 by county and find recommendations to prevent spreading the virus, Department of Health Acting Secretary and Physician General Dr Denise Johnson said. We have access to the right tools to fight the spread of COVID-19 like wearing a mask and getting tested. Regardless of what community level, we know getting fully vaccinated and boosted offers the best protection against this virus.
1 Delco Town Makes List of 30 Highest Home Price Rises in Philly Area

Over the last several years, the pandemic has been a driving force behind the real estate boom that has seen home prices skyrocket in Delaware County, reports Stacker. The dwindling inventory and continuously high demand has been promoting both buyers and investors alike to bid up the prices on affordable properties.
