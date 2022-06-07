It’s a Hiring Extravaganza June 17 at The Arc of Chester County

Image via Arc of Chester County.

This year, The Arc of Chester County celebrates its 70th Anniversary of advocating, educating, and providing services for individuals with disabilities and their families.

For seven decades, The Arc has fought for the rights and inclusion of individuals with disabilities and their families in schools, the workplace, and the community at large.

The Arc is dedicated to ensuring that individuals with intellectual, developmental disabilities, Autism and other disabilities are provided a lifetime of services and supports.

More than 3,000 children and adults with developmental, intellectual, and other disabilities and their families receive vital services, supports and advocacy from The Arc each year.

Those services wouldn’t be possible without a dedicated Arc staff. Now there’s an opportunity for you to join the Arc family at a June 17 hiring event in West Chester.

Ashley Cabry’s story

The Arc’s Director of Family Support Services, Ashley Cabry, has been a part of The Arc family since she was three years old.

“When I was a toddler, my mom started me in the inclusive preschool at The Arc. I had an amazing experience and made lifelong friends.

“When I turned 14, I knew that I wanted to give back to The Arc so, I started volunteering at Camp Safari, The Arc’s annual summer camp program for children with disabilities.

“I volunteered every summer for four years and looking back at those years, volunteering for The Arc of Chester County was an incredibly rewarding experience. I couldn’t think of another career where I would be able to make such a big difference in a person’s life, not to mention the difference they would make in my life.

“So, when I turned 18, I became a direct support professional (DSP). I continued as a DSP for eight more years and in 2020, I became a program coordinator in The Arc’s Agency with Choice program.

“Just over a year ago, I moved into the role of Director of Family Support Services. Since becoming the director of the department, I am truly grateful for my experience as a DSP!

“My co-workers and the participants we are privileged to serve are all wonderful to work with. The Arc of Chester County is an incredible place and I consider it my other family.”

The Arc serves individuals of all ages and their families throughout Chester County and the surrounding communities in five (5) service programs, which include Advocacy, Children Early Learning Services & Programs (CELSP), Family Support Services (FSS), Comprehensive Employment Services (CES) and Agency with Choice (AWC).

Many come to our Early Intervention Program as infants and continue their relationship throughout their lives.

About the hiring event

If you are inspired by Ashley’s story, The Arc of Chester County make sure you come out to a hiring extravaganza on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 900 Lawrence Drive in West Chester.

There are available positions for early learning teachers, direct support professionals, employment training specialists, occupational therapist, a fiscal associate and more.

Full and part-time positions are available with flexible schedules.

Feel good about what you do and make a difference in a meaningful job opportunity.

Click here to learn more.