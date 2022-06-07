ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Alert Issued For Missing 50-Year-Old Woman In Calvert County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0EWe_0g31vVdd00
Denise Diane D’Angelo Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a 50-year-old woman who was reported missing by friends and family.

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office issued an alert shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6 as they attempt to locate Denise Diane D’Angelo (pictured above) who is missing and was last seen in the Chesapeake Bay area.

D’Angelo was described as being 5-foot-2, weighing approximately 90 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde/strawberry-colored hair.

Anyone with information regarding D’Angelo’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Michael Mudd at the Calvert County Sheriff's Office by calling (410) 535-1600 ext. 2469 or emailing Michael.Mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Fairfax Man Missing For Weeks Under 'Unusual Circumstances'

Police are seeking help in locating a missing 53-year-old man in Fairfax.Juan Ward was last seen at 12:47 p.m. on May 25 on the 12500 block of Dillingham Square in Woodbridge. Police said that Ward was missing under "unusual circumstances."He is 5’11” and 185lbs with black/grey hair, brown eyes, we…
WOODBRIDGE, CT
foxbaltimore.com

Man struck and killed by impaired driver in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Baltimore County, Saturday. According to police just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the inner loop of I-695 near I-70 for a report of a crash. Following a preliminary investigation, police learned 34-year-old Juan Rivera, was...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Need Help Finding Missing Girl Last Seen In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday morning, according to authorities. Braniya Walker was last seen in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive around 9:50 a.m., police said.  She is roughly 5-feet and 2-inches tall. She weighs about 120-pounds, according to authorities. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Walker should contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911. Anonymous tipsters should contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
County
Calvert County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Calvert County, MD
Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

First Responders Remove Body From Water In Northeast Baltimore Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Northeast Baltimore stream on Sunday, according to authorities. Someone saw the body in the Herring Run tributary and notified officers of their discovery around 12:45 p.m., police said. First responders searched for the body and located it in the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane, according to authorities.  Paramedics examined the body and pronounced the person dead, police said. Firefighters assisted with the search for the body, according to the local firefighter’s union. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream. The Baltimore County Fire Department...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Wicomico Sheriff's Officer Shot (DEVELOPING)

A sheriff's office in Wicomico County was apparently shot in the head Sunday, June 11, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The gunman purportedly fled after shooting the officer on Gumboro Road at the Talbot Apartments in Pittsville. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to sign up...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

City Police Investigating After Two Young Children, Ages 4 & 6, Overdose In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officers and medics were called to a home in the 1500 block of McHenry Street to investigate a drug overdose late Saturday night. When officers arrived they located a 4-year-old child and a 6-year-old child suffering the effects of a drug overdose. The children were transported to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time. Child Abuse detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com

Update: Detectives Investigate Fatal Collision in Germantown; Victim’s Identity Released

Update : June 11, 2022 : Victim’s Name Released in June 9 Fatality. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit have identified the victim in the June 9 fatality as 29-year-old Malcolm Alexander Gardner, of Montgomery Village. ————————————————————————————————————————————...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Three Hurt In Loudoun County Shooting

Three people were hurt in a Loudoun County shooting Saturday, June 10, authorities said.The incident occurred near N. Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road in Sterling around 7:30 p.m, where deputies found a woman and two other victims, the county sheriff's office said.The woman was seriously injured b…
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Man seriously stabbed in Ocean City; suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was seriously stabbed Sunday in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police observed a victim with serious injuries. The victim was...
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
foxbaltimore.com

FOUND | 21-year-old last seen Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Alex Thompson was located safe and unharmed, according to Baltimore City Police. The Baltimore Police Department is asking for your help locating 21-year-old Alex Thompson. He was last seen June 10, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., on Thames Street in Fells Point. Thompson is...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing White Marsh teen

WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Demari Tavon Pugh, 16, is 5’3” tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday in the White Marsh area. Anyone with information on Demari’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-887-5000. The post Police searching for missing White Marsh teen appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Locate Jeep Sought In Connection With Fatal Ellicott City Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police on Friday said they’ve located a white Jeep that was sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend. No charges were announced. “There is no additional information at this time, but the investigation is ongoing,” police said. On Thursday, police said they were looking for the Jeep after a driver struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Investigators believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck. Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of a fender nearby. Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Illegal Slot Machines Seized From White Plains Business: Sheriff

Several slot machines were seized from a Maryland business following an investigation into a complaint of illegal gambling in Charles County. Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol and Tobacco Unit launched an investigation into a business in the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains regarding the use of slot machines that were being operated without a license.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Rockville Woman Shot In Head (DEVELOPING)

A woman was purportedly shot in the head in a Rockville apartment early Friday, June 10, according to preliminary and unconfirmed reports. The victim was found bleeding profusely from the gunshot wound inside her apartment at 731 Monroe Street, shortly before 10 a.m., Friday, June 10. A 9mm magazine was...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
290K+
Followers
44K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy