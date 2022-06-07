Alert Issued For Missing 50-Year-Old Woman In Calvert County

Denise Diane D’Angelo Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a 50-year-old woman who was reported missing by friends and family.

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office issued an alert shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6 as they attempt to locate Denise Diane D’Angelo (pictured above) who is missing and was last seen in the Chesapeake Bay area.

D’Angelo was described as being 5-foot-2, weighing approximately 90 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde/strawberry-colored hair.

Anyone with information regarding D’Angelo’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Michael Mudd at the Calvert County Sheriff's Office by calling (410) 535-1600 ext. 2469 or emailing Michael.Mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.

