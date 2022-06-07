Lifted Made Signs Another Lease to Facilitate the Internalization of Certain Packing Functions Starting July 1
JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD) (www.LFTDPartners.com) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made, Kenosha, Wisconsin (www.LiftedMade.com), is expanding its operations for the fifth time during the last two years, leasing an additional 6,132 square feet in Kenosha, WI, which is expected to...www.vancouverstar.com
Comments / 0