Reward increased for missing West Virginia woman

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The reward for information in the case of a missing Mason County woman has been increased.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department says that the reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Grace Allison Smith has been increased from $6,000 to $7,500

Grace Smith was last seen on February 23, 2022, and Mason County deputies found her car parked in the TNT area with the keys on the hood and her belongings still inside.

The sheriff’s office has also been working with the West Virginia State Police and the FBI on certain areas of the case, but they are still missing vital information that could be used to find her.

Anyone with information about Ms. Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 304-675-3838 or call 304-675-9911.

