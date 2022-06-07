How to spot heat-related illnesses

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Triple-digit temperatures are back in the Basin! As you head outside this summer, it’s important to know what happens to your body when it’s exposed to extreme temperatures.

The CDC says that infants, young children, elderly adults, and people with chronic medical conditions are at high risk of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion. There are several ways to spot heat-related illnesses as temperatures continue to rise.

Heat stroke signs & symptoms:

Very high body temperature (above 103°F)

Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Upset stomach

Confusion

Passing out

Heat exhaustion signs & symptoms:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Upset stomach or vomiting

Fainting

If you notice that someone is experiencing a heat-related illness, call for medical attention and get them out of the heat in a shaded area immediately.

While waiting for medical attention here are a few things you can do to aid someone experiencing a heat-related illness:

Heat Stroke

Move the victim to a shady area or indoors. Do not give the person fluids.

Cool the body by:

Placing a person in a cool (not cold) bath or shower

Spraying with a garden hose

Sponging with cool water

Fanning

Continue efforts to cool the person until help arrives or his or her body temperature falls below 102°F and stays there.

Heat Exhaustion

Get medical attention if symptoms get worse or last longer than one hour.

Cool the body with:

Cool, nonalcoholic beverages

Rest

A cool (not cold) bath, shower, or sponge bath

Moving to an airconditioned room

Wearing lightweight clothing

Remember to take breaks from outside often, stay hydrated daily, and wear SPF of 15 or higher in extreme heat.

