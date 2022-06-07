ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Judge hears arguments for and against death penalty in Patricia Batts case

By Jane McDonald
Q2 News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nhKp_0g31rb7x00

BOZEMAN - The defense for Patricia Batts argued seven different motions in Gallatin County District Court on Monday, the majority citing the unconstitutionality of the death penalty in Batts’ case.

Craig Shannon, a criminal defense lawyer and a member of Batts’ defense team, began the hearing saying that the death penalty should not be implemented in this case because Patricia did not intend or attempt to kill anyone.

“Less than 24 hours before Alex’s death, Alex is seen to be disoriented and slurring his words. J.S. III—I’ll use his initials— had severely beaten Alex,” Shannon said.

A point in the defense's argument was the act of killing, and who did kill 12-year-old Alex Hurley: in which they pointed responsibility to Alex’s grandfather, James Sasser Jr. and his uncle, James Sasser III.

Several items argued were in the vein of the same core issue, such as the determination of sentencing—in which two separate motions were filed for different amendment violations—but to hear all motions took the entirety of the day.

For each motion, the defense presented their argument to Judge John Brown, elaborating the unconstitutionality in the issue they’re presenting, followed by County Attorney Marty Lambert and Deputy County Attorney Bjorn Boyer to address the issues and present the State’s answer to the motion.

Throughout these motions, the judge often asked questions to either the defense lawyer or prosecutor to gain further understanding.

“The role that she played in taking of Alex’s life, failing to seek medical assistance, after that severe beating, that was inflicted on him,” Lambert said. “When he was moaning and groaning, lying next to the defendant. Those are facts the jury needs to hear about.”

The next steps for Batts’ case will be the proposed orders from counsel to Judge Brown. In these hearings it is standard practice to not decide on a motion until a later date.

Comments / 1

Related
KULR8

Body of woman missing after rafting incident recovered from Yellowstone River, ID'd

UPDATE: JUNE 9 AT 9:38 A.M. The following is a press release from the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office:. The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the female that was missing from a rafting accident that occurred on the Stillwater River on Sunday June 4, 2022. The female is 44-year-old Julie Capdeville Freeman of Laurel Montana. Julie was recovered from the Yellowstone River on Wednesday June 8, 2022 by the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and Stillwater County Search and Rescue personnel. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday June 9, 2022.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallatin County, MT
Government
County
Gallatin County, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
Idaho State Journal

Woman missing, 4 rescued after Montana rafting accident

COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A search has been suspended for a 44-year-old woman who is missing after a weekend rafting accident on a fast-running river in south-central Montana, Stillwater County officials said Monday. Dispatchers received a call reporting an overturned raft on the Stillwater River south of Columbus just after 1 p.m. Sunday. Three adults and a child were rescued. They were not injured, said Undersheriff Randy E. Smith. The...
Q2 News

Body of rafter lost in Stillwater River recovered

Searchers have recovered the body of a woman who went missing from a weekend rafting accident on the Stillwater River. The body of Julie Capdeville Freeman, 44 of Laurel, was recovered from the Yellowstone River by Stillwater County searchers on Wednesday, according to Stillwater County Undersheriff/ Deputy Coroner Randy Smith.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Capital Punishment#Politics Courts#Politics State
Q2 News

Belgrade Make-A-Wish recipient shares wish with others

Several 'wish' ideas were floated around like getting an aquarium or going on a trip, but for Belgrade's Hollis Fortier and his family it was important they shared his wish with others, which is why they chose to have adaptive play equipment installed at their city park: a swivel seat and swing.
BELGRADE, MT
Q2 News

Anaconda keeping up with business and population boom

Anaconda is getting a whole lot bigger with new businesses and population growth that hasn’t been seen since the 1980s. "Today there’s a lot of success that you can see in all of the retail shops and restaurants and bars and businesses that are opening up in the downtown area." said Adam Vauthier, executive director of Discover Anaconda.
ANACONDA, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy