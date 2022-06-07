ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Javid likens NHS to defunct video store Blockbuster in ‘the age of Netflix’

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wc4mG_0g31rUtk00

The Health Secretary has likened the NHS to a now-defunct video rental store in a world dominated by streaming services, saying the country has a “Blockbuster healthcare system in the age of Netflix”.

Downing Street said Sajid Javid told a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that it is “no longer simply an option to stick to the status quo”, and the Government had set the NHS a target of “dramatically improving productivity” to save £4.5 billion per year.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said there was no new money to cover the reforms, beyond what had already been set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Health and Social Care Secretary updated Cabinet on the scale of the challenge post-pandemic, saying we had the Blockbuster healthcare system in the age of Netflix

PM's official spokesman

He told reporters: “The Health and Social Care Secretary updated Cabinet on the scale of the challenge post-pandemic, saying we had the Blockbuster healthcare system in the age of Netflix . He said it was no longer simply an option to stick to the status quo.

“He said large-scale changes were needed in areas such as the use of technology and data to help frontline workers deliver the high-quality service the public expects.

“He said the Government had set the NHS a target of dramatically improving productivity to save £4.5 billion a year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkl2m_0g31rUtk00

Asked what was meant by the Blockbuster and Netflix analogy, the PM’s spokesman said the Health Secretary was making the point that some of the “structures and systems” within the healthcare system were “designed for a different age”.

Mr Javid is of the view that there needs to be “big and bold changes to the NHS and care system so the public can get the level of service they expect”, he said.

But asked if there would be any new funds to cover the cost, the spokesman said: “There is no further investment beyond obviously … the funding envelope already set out by the Chancellor.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccrRE_0g31rUtk00

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting later poured scorn on Mr Javid’s Blockbuster and Netflix comments, claiming ministers talk in “the biggest generalities” without plans to follow through.

Asked about the Health Secretary’s remarks on Tuesday, he told an audience at an event hosted by the Institute for Government think tank: “So what?”

“I think it’s slightly absurd that 12 years into a Government we have Government ministers who talk in the biggest generalities without plans to deliver anything,” he said.

“We have a Government that is not governing and doesn’t have answers. It just has generalities.”

Blockbuster closed its remaining stores in the UK in December 2013, after administrators were unable to find a buyer for the chain.

It had been hit hard by intense competition from supermarkets, as well as the shift from physical rental and sales to online games, music and films.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson told his Cabinet the Government was “rightly investing massive sums into the NHS and social care system” and that “the public will want to see further improvements in the service they receive as a result”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Almost 650,000 UK retail jobs lost since 2017

Almost 650,000 jobs have been lost in the UK’s retail sector over the past five years, according to new figures.It comes as industry experts are calling on the Prime Minister for caution over business rates levels next year in order to protect the future of UK high streets.The Centre for Retail Research said that 645,204 retail jobs have been lost and 72,580 stores closed across the whole of the UK during the five years since 2017.This included 105,727 jobs lost last year as the continuation of the furlough scheme kept losses below previous years.It's robbing Peter to pay Paul and...
RETAIL
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM facing Tory rebellion for plans to override NI protocol

Boris Johnson is facing a Tory rebellion over his plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol as his own MPs warn him that the controversial plan goes against key Conservative principles.The legislation, set to be introduced today, will break the withdrawal treaty he negotiated three years ago and is expected to give ministers the power to scrap checks on moving goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland.A leaked briefing paper being shared among Conservative MPs describes the move, which experts have warned could provoke a trade war with the European Union, as “damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK broadcasting union passes motions to defend public service broadcasting

The UK’s biggest broadcasting union has passed two motions to defend public service broadcasting, creative content and jobs.The motions were passed by Bectu at a national conference on Sunday.The conference noted that public service broadcasting in the UK was “under attack like never before” following Government plans to privatise Channel 4 and reduce the BBC license fee.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s secretary of state, Nadine Dorries, has also proposed a review of the BBC’s future funding.Bectu’s members include staff from the BBC, as well as across the television, film, theatre and live events industries.Freezing and later abolishing...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

London Tech Week opens to record-breaking investment in UK tech sector

UK tech companies have raised more venture capital funding in the first five months of 2022 than in the whole of 2020, according to new figures.The £12.4 billion in funding raised so far this year puts the UK second only to the US in terms of start-up investment, and ahead of the likes of China, France and India.The figures have been analysed by the UK’s Digital Economy Council, based on data by Dealroom and released ahead of the start of London Tech Week on Monday – the annual celebration of the UK tech sector where industry and government figures discuss...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid: Leading scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month

Britain will see a new wave of Covid infections this month, leading scientists have warned.Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London, told the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants. She added: “It's not a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Uk#Cabinet#Blockbuster
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to debate why he ‘blocked’ bill that would have spared elephants from torture

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons leader Mark Spencer have refused to take part in a public debate on why they “blocked” a bill that would have spared elephants from torture in Asia.The Brexit opportunities minister and Mr Spencer are widely thought to have vetoed planned legislation to ban UK adverts for foreign theme parks where elephants are stabbed, chained and deprived of sleep, food and water to make them comply with orders.The Animals Abroad Bill, previously agreed in cabinet, would have outlawed adverts by British holiday companies for attractions where the animals are forced on pain of punishment to give...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Johnson pledges to ‘back farmers’ in food strategy blasted by critics

A new food strategy for England will “back farmers”, Boris Johnson has pledged, after a leaked draft of the document was described by critics as “half-baked”.Ministers are aiming to strengthen the resilience of the nation’s supply chains and increase domestic production, so “we will grow and eat more of our own food”, to help guard against future economic shocks and crises.The strategy, published on Monday, is in response to a major review of the country’s food system by Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby.The Prime Minister said it sets out how the Government will support farmers, boost British industry and safeguard...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Dimbleby says new Government food plan is ‘not a strategy’

The architect of a major review of the country’s food system has poured cold water on the Government’s vision for the industry, saying its new plan is “not a strategy”.Boris Johnson has pledged the blueprint, being launched on Monday, will “back farmers”, after a leaked draft of the document was condemned by critics as “half-baked”.Ministers are aiming to strengthen the resilience of the nation’s supply chains and increase domestic production, so “we will grow and eat more of our own food”, to help guard against future economic shocks and crises.But the Government’s food tsar said the response to his wide-ranging...
WORLD
The Independent

Study explores animals’ reaction to ‘primate version’ of Spotify and Netflix

Experts at a Scottish university have been exploring technology which would see zoo animals get their own versions of Spotify and Netflix.Specialists at the University of Glasgow have developed a “monkey media player” which lets primates like gorillas, chimps and orangutans use interactive, computer-based systems to access sounds and videos.The touchscreen systems entertain and engage animals with interactions that stimulate cognition in ways they might in the wild.Researchers have been focusing on a group of three white-faced saki monkeys at Korkeasaari Zoo in Helsinki, Finland, and how they respond to audio and visual stimuli like a primate-focused Spotify or Netflix.A...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Government under fire for food strategy ‘bordering on the preposterous’

The Government has been accused of concocting a food strategy for England “bordering on the preposterous”, with a leaked paper suggesting ministers are set to reject key recommendations from a major review.Calls for a sugar and salt reformulation tax appear to be ignored, while no promise has been made to guarantee the budget for farm payments until at least 2029 to ease the transition to more sustainable land use.Cabinet minister Michael Gove announced in 2019 that Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby was to lead a review into England’s food system to ensure it is “safe, healthy and affordable” for all.Mr...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Huge increase in cost of childcare over past decade – TUC

The cost of childcare for parents with children under the age of two has increased by more than £2,000 a year since 2010, according to a new study.The TUC said nursery fees for under-twos have risen by £185 a month since the Conservatives took office.The average annual nursery bill for a family with a toddler was £4,992 in 2010, but last year it was more than £7,200, said the union organisation.The UK now has some of the most expensive childcare fees in the developed world, said the TUC.Childcare should be affordable for all, but parents are spending a massive chunk...
WORLD
The Independent

Free Speech Bill amendments to crack down on ‘foreign’ influence on universities

The Government has said “foreign actors” will not be able to have “undue influence” over UK universities, in amendments to its Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill.The tabled amendments call for UK higher education institutions to report any financial arrangements they have with individuals or organisations overseas “to ensure that UK values cannot be compromised”.Universities and student societies will also have to share details of overseas funding from specified countries, and would face fines or other sanctions over perceived risks to freedom of speech or academic freedom because of their funding routes.The proposed threshold for reporting is £75,000, and will...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Record £3.23bn in cash handled by post offices in May

Post offices handled a record £3.23 billion in cash in May.It marked the third month in a row when more than £3 billion was deposited and withdrawn in a single month.Personal cash deposits totalled £1.35 billion in May, up over 7% month-on-month and the highest amount recorded by the Post Office in a single month.In Northern Ireland, personal cash deposits topped £100 million in a single month for the first time, with £100.2 million deposited, up almost 8% month-on-month.Business cash deposits totalled £1.13 billion in May, up almost 2% month-on-month and also the highest recorded in a single month.Postmasters handling...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Judge to deliver ruling on future of boy in life-support treatment fight

A judge is preparing to deliver a ruling on the future of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage.Doctors treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think the youngster is “brain-stem dead”.They say life-support treatment should end and Archie should be disconnected from a ventilator.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, say the youngster’s heart is still beating and want treatment to continue.Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, have asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to decide what...
HEALTH
The Independent

Government to introduce controversial legislation to amend NI Protocol

A Bill to unilaterally amend the Northern Ireland Protocol will be introduced in Parliament amid controversy over whether the legislation will break international law.Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has insisted the new Bill is “lawful” and “correct” but Labour has accused the Government of “law-breaking”.There is also likely to be some opposition from within Tory ranks, with a number of MPs believed to be unhappy with the legislation.The Financial Times reported that an internal note had been circulating among those against the Bill, which said: “Breaking international law to rip up the Prime Minister’s own treaty is damaging to everything...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy