ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

New Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Coatesville

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mw6gO_0g31rNxt00
Image via Trulieve.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has officially opened a medical marijuana dispensary in Coatesville. 

“As a cornerstone market for Trulieve, we are proud to expand access to medical marijuana for Pennsylvania’s patient population,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers, “Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate and will offer patients access to high-quality products and provide exceptional customer experiences.” 

The new dispensary located at 1951 East Lincoln Highway offers a selection of premium whole flower products, such as TruFlower and Cultivar Collection, along with a selection of vapes, tinctures, topicals, and ingestibles.

Trulieve operates 14 other locations in the Keystone State, including Devon, King of Prussia, Philadelphia, Reading, Camp Hill, Cranberry Township, Harrisburg, Johnstown, Pittsburgh, Scranton, Washington, Whitehall, York, and Zelienople. 

It also operates dispensaries in 10 other states. 

The company is planning to accelerate its growth and expansion by building scale in retail and distribution both in new and existing markets using its hub strategy. 

Comments / 3

Related
MyChesCo

22 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Berks County Drug Bust

WYOMISSING, PA — A resident of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania was apprehended by the Wyomissing Police Department in a large drug bust. Branden Anthony Jacobo, age 22, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substances and related offenses on June 6, 2022. Authorities state that on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Cranberry Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
Coatesville, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Coatesville, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Whitehall, PA
Coatesville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Camp Hill, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Zelienople, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Giant Co. to Open Two New Stores in Philadelphia

Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. has a busy summer planned as it announced June 10 that it will open two new Philadelphia area stores. The first location will be at 501 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia, which will open June 24, and the second will open July 1 at 1025 Second St. Pike in Richboro, Penn., The Giant Co. said in statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Trulieve Cannabis Corp#Lincoln Highway#Truflower
MyChesCo

Man Charged With Shooting in Berks County

WEST READING, PA — Noah Martinez, age 26, was arrested by the West Reading Police Department after a shooting incident on Tuesday. Authorities state that on June 7, 2022, at approximately 12:15 PM, the West Reading Police were dispatched to a possible drive-by shooting that occurred on or near the Buttonwood Street bridge. Both the Reading City Police and West Reading Police Departments responded, arrived and began an initial investigation. Reading City Policelocated the victim who was able to identify the suspect of the shooting; identified as Noah Martinez.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 Philly men busted with $31k in drugs in Johnstown, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men of Philadelphia, only two of which have been arrested, were reportedly busted with crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl and meth. Authorities in Cambria County began a drug investigation into 21-year-old Blessen Sesay, 22-year-old Emmanuel Samuel, and 27-year-old Glenn “Phatz” Veloz back in April, according to charges filed. On April 6, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Politics
MyChesCo

‘Ghost Guns’ Trafficking Ring Taken Down in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force and Bristol Township Police Department took down a gun and drug ring they say supplied methamphetamine and firearms, including untraceable “ghost guns” and fully automatic weapons, in the Lower Bucks County and Northern Philadelphia areas, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
biz570.com

Gas boom reboot predicted

An area law firm that has built a solid practice representing gas drilling companies in Pennsylvania is predicting a resumption of the gas boom following the COVID-19 slowdown. Pennsylvania is the second highest-producer of natural gas in the country, thanks to the Marcellus shale, where gas companies are employing hydraulic...
SCRANTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Check Out These Philly Museums for Free as Part of Wawa Welcome America

If you are looking to explore and dive into some history, science, art or just the unusual, but not looking to fork over money to do so, this is the list you need. We've compiled a list of museums and attractions in Philadelphia you can explore at no cost during the Wawa Welcome America festivities. from June 19 through July 4, 2022. Some of them you might have never been to before.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Avondale Man

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — A resident of Avondale, Pennsylvania is wanted by the Kennett Square Police Department for failing to appear in court to face drug charges. An arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old William Stinnette Jr., who was previously arrested and charged with violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act and has failed to appear at his June 8, 2022, preliminary hearing.
AVONDALE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy