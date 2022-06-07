New Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Coatesville

Image via Trulieve.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has officially opened a medical marijuana dispensary in Coatesville.

“As a cornerstone market for Trulieve, we are proud to expand access to medical marijuana for Pennsylvania’s patient population,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers, “Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate and will offer patients access to high-quality products and provide exceptional customer experiences.”

The new dispensary located at 1951 East Lincoln Highway offers a selection of premium whole flower products, such as TruFlower and Cultivar Collection, along with a selection of vapes, tinctures, topicals, and ingestibles.

Trulieve operates 14 other locations in the Keystone State, including Devon, King of Prussia, Philadelphia, Reading, Camp Hill, Cranberry Township, Harrisburg, Johnstown, Pittsburgh, Scranton, Washington, Whitehall, York, and Zelienople.

It also operates dispensaries in 10 other states.

The company is planning to accelerate its growth and expansion by building scale in retail and distribution both in new and existing markets using its hub strategy.