NeNe Leakes Responds to Lawsuit Alleging She Stole Woman's Husband: 'I Would Never'

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes has denied allegations that she stole her current boyfriend away from his wife...breaking up a happy home.

"So much is going on in the world. Let's just try to show each other a little more love. And I really mean that from the bottom of my heart," she said on Instagram Live. "It's a lot going on in the world. I'm already out here a husband stealer and this is just too much. Ain't nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never."

Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh claims that her ex-husband entered into a relationship with NeNe while they were still married.

Tehmeh-Sioh says she suffered emotional distress after NeNe went public with Nyonisela Sioh on social media. Tehmeh-Sioh is suing for emotional distress, mental anguish and a loss of affection.

In North Carolina, a person can sue a spouse's extramarital partner for alienation of affection. She is hoping to receive an award of up to $100,000. Only seven states in the U.S. allow such lawsuits.

NeNe laughed off the lawsuit.

"Nobody wanna steal nobody else's problems, ok?”