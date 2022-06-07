ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeNe Leakes Responds to Lawsuit Alleging She Stole Woman's Husband: 'I Would Never'

Shine My Crown
 5 days ago

NeNe Leakes

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes has denied allegations that she stole her current boyfriend away from his wife...breaking up a happy home.

"So much is going on in the world. Let's just try to show each other a little more love. And I really mean that from the bottom of my heart," she said on Instagram Live. "It's a lot going on in the world. I'm already out here a husband stealer and this is just too much. Ain't nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never."

Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh claims that her ex-husband entered into a relationship with NeNe while they were still married.

Tehmeh-Sioh says she suffered emotional distress after NeNe went public with Nyonisela Sioh on social media. Tehmeh-Sioh is suing for emotional distress, mental anguish and a loss of affection.

In North Carolina, a person can sue a spouse's extramarital partner for alienation of affection. She is hoping to receive an award of up to $100,000. Only seven states in the U.S. allow such lawsuits.

NeNe laughed off the lawsuit.

"Nobody wanna steal nobody else's problems, ok?”

Comments / 29

Delores Pittman
5d ago

Ladies it not about the husband or Nene it's about the$$$. That woman's plan is to get paid lots of $$$$, from all involved ( NeNe and the husband) She was turned on to an opportunity and she accepted it .

Reply
7
Baron Windsor
5d ago

She will not be laughing when she has to pay that lawsuit. and btw she looks a mess , lookin so fake !!! she needs to stop with all the surgeries etc. She doesn't even look natural.

Reply(3)
6
thegoddessreigns
5d ago

You can’t steal a husband. The husband pursues what he wants. Stop being bitter. Your husband left you. Move on. She trying to get paid for being dumped

Reply
6
People

NeNe Leakes Posts Smiling Pics with Boyfriend amid Ex-Wife's Infidelity Lawsuit: 'Yours, Mine, Ours'

NeNe Leakes is not letting anyone or anything stand in the way of her happiness. After being accused in a lawsuit of breaking up her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh's marriage, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum attended the birthday party of former costar Porsha Williams' fiancé Simon Guobadia — and Leakes and wasn't shy to document the moment on social media.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Addresses Rumored Fallout with NeNe Leakes

E! News

Lori Harvey Returns to Instagram With Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating. It looks like Lori Harvey is ready for a hot girl summer. Following news that she and Michael B. Jordan have called it quits after more than a year of dating, the model took to Instagram Stories to share photos and videos of the white-hot number she wore to pal Kristen Noel Crawley's baby shower over the weekend. In several selfies, Lori rocked a cream-colored crop top paired with a long leopard print skirt.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The Reason Behind Michael And Lori’s Reported Breakup Is So Tough

I wish I could say it ain’t so, but it looks like Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s romance is really over after more than a year of dating. Though the duo has stayed silent on reports of a breakup, Lori scrubbed her Instagram of any sign of Michael. (I’m personally hoping that the photos are just archived and not lost forever, but I digress.) Following the split rumors, sources shared the reason behind Michael and Lori’s reported breakup, and it’s a toughie. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Michael and Lori for comment on the reported breakup, but did not hear back in time for publication.)
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
E! News

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child. Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow. The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

LisaRaye Believes Lori Harvey-Michael B. Jordan Split Was Partly Down to Him Missing His Ex

LisaRaye McCoy is not buying into reports suggesting that Lori Harvey broke up with Michael B. Jordan because she wasn't ready to commit. "When a person and a woman finds a good one, then that's what you're looking for, but I will say that she's young still. 'I, too, was looking forward to them making it because I thought, 'Oh, you know what? She's been looking for something' o keep on her arm, She's able to have a relationship with that is meaningful and is successful'—because we know that the girl wants to keep somebod' who is going to be newsworthy. She ain't no joke," the actress said on FOX Soul's" Cocktails With Queens."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Sweetie Pie's': New Development in Tim Norman's Alleged Murder-For-Hire Against Nephew

The plot thickens in Tim Norman's pending murder trial. The Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star was arrested and charged with being the ring leader in a murder-for-hire plot that left his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, dead from gunshot wounds. Norman has pleaded not guilty but the alleged shooter in the crime recently changed his plea to guilty, further implicating Norman in the already mounting case against him. Investigators allege that Norman, son of former Ike & Tina Turner background singer turned restaurant owner Miss Robbie Montgomery, believed Andre was part of a home robbery of his mother Miss Robbie. Miss Robbie is also Andre's grandmother whom she helped to raise. But according to police records, during a police interview with Andre, he pointed the finger at Tim, causing this spiral to begin.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
E! News

Lori Harvey Returns to Instagram With Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating. It looks like Lori Harvey is ready for a hot girl summer. Following news that she and Michael B. Jordan have called it quits after more than a year of dating, the model took to Instagram Stories to share photos and videos of the white-hot number she wore to pal Kristen Noel Crawley's baby shower over the weekend. In several selfies, Lori rocked a cream-colored crop top paired with a long leopard print skirt.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

