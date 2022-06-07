ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Report: Mark D'Onofrio expected to be hired by Wisconsin

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JdLl_0g31pYV400

After a surprising resignation from inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan amidst an NCAA investigation, the Badgers appear to have found his replacement.

According to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Wisconsin is expected to hire veteran assistant coach Mark D’onofrio to join the program.

While it’s unclear at the moment in what capacity he’s being hired, the logical answer would seem to be at inside linebackers coach, where the team has a need, and he has an abundance of experience at the collegiate level.

Coach D’onofrio has coached linebackers at Saint Peters (1999), Rutgers (2001-03), Virginia (2005), Temple (2010) and Houston (2017-18).

It’s also worth noting that he served as a defensive coordinator at both Temple and Miami during his coaching career.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Husker coach’s son to officially visit this weekend

A class of 2023 recruit will be visiting the Nebraska Football team this weekend even though his father no longer works on the sideline. Edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, son of former Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, will officially visit Nebraska this weekend. The 3-star pass rusher had played for Lincoln Southeast High School while his father worked for the Cornhuskers, but he now plays for Sheldon High out of Eugene, Oregon. His father, Tony Tuioti, coached at Nebraska for three seasons before accepting the same position at Oregon under first-year head coach Dan Lanning. Tony successfully recruited former Husker lineman...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I was scared': Former Cowboys CB Terence Newman recalls chance run-in with Marion Barber

Terence Newman was literally talking about the toll that football takes on the body when he saw the news of Marion Barber’s passing. In a wide-ranging interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, the former Cowboys cornerback had been discussing the smart, quick-strike style of play that made him the fifth overall pick by Dallas in the 2003 draft. He recalled a Kansas State teammate who, conversely, served as the “kamikaze” on special teams. He remembered how his fellow Wildcat would “run down on the kickoff and lead with his head. Make big hits.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Virginia State
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark D'onofrio
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Badgers#Athletic
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News pegs Iowa Hawkeyes as Nebraska Cornhuskers’ key game in 2022

November 26 will be a date marked down for Cornhuskers fans as one of the biggest matchups of the year. Since 2014, Nebraska has not been able to solve their Iowa problem. Two coaching regimes have been unable to get in the win column against the Hawkeyes. It is a very symbolic loss for a program that has struggled in recent years to get over the middle tier hump in the Big Ten. Recently, in Pete Fiutak’s breakdown of the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ 2022 season for College Football News, he listed the regular season closer in Iowa City as the key game. You want...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy