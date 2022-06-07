ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Daviess County Arrest Report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article21-year-old Naison Jean of Putnamville was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant containing...

WEHT/WTVW

JAILER: Escaped inmate believed to have had help

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of running from the law, escaped Daviess County Detention Center inmate Mary Lou Eggleston is still wanted at large. Authorities say the 21-year-old made her escape June 9 after stealing a detention center vehicle. Now, officials have released the name of a man who may be helping […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
White County Sheriff’s Department Arrests Five for Various Charges

The White County Sheriff’s Department reported five people who were taken to the White County Jail on various charges. They were 57 year old Erin Burton of Wilmington, Illinois for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; Shannon Woodrow, 49, of Springerton on a felony arrest warrant; 38 year old Natasha McKenzie of Grayville on an arrest warrant; Joseph Wampler ,36, of Grayville for obstructing justice; and 36 year old William Wolf of Carmi for driving while license suspended.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
CLAY COUNTY WOMAN MISSING

(CLAY CITY) Authorities are continuing their search for a Clay County woman who’s been missing for five weeks, last seen on Friday, May 6th, at the home of her mother in Clay City. Officials say 26 year old Shadie Thomas lives with a reduced mental capacity, and while she has never been on her own, it’s believed that she could be in serious danger. Shadie is described as a white female, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with blue eyes, prescription glasses, and long straight brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen in Baby Yoda pajama bottoms and a sky blue columbia jacket. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Illinois State Police in Effingham, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department in Louisville, or the Missing Persons Awareness Network at 312-620-0788.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
Man arrested after breaking into liquor store, Jasper police say

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department was called to Holiday Liquors in reference to a glass door being shattered. They say that happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. According to a press release, when officers arrived they found several bottles of alcohol were missing from the store. After...
JASPER, IN
Jasper police arrest man for vandalism

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper Police (JPD) responded to a call for a report of vandalism that happened overnight on June 9. Police identified the suspect as Travis Voegerl, 43, of Jasper after an investigation took place. A police spokesperson said that Voegerl vandalized property and sent text messages to an individual who has a […]
JASPER, IN
Crawfordsville woman crashes into Montgomery County house

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawfordsville woman who was wanted on drug charges crashed into a home in Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon. Naomi Wolf, 35, ended up being arrested on active warrants for felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of conversion. According to the Indiana State Police, Wolf had been driving a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Pair arrested on dealing meth charges

WESTPORT, IN — Two people were arrested in Westport this week on dealing methamphetamine charges. Investigators say 45-year-old Patrick Creech and 32-year-old Heavenly Spurlock of Osgood were rounded up Tuesday evening at Creech’s home on Main Street in Westport by officers from the Greensburg Police Department and the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotic Enforcement Team.
WESTPORT, IN
Man enters Pizza King after being attacked by stranger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man on Friday night entered a Pizza King on North Saint Joseph Avenue and said he was beat up in the alley behind Liquor Locker. Evansville police officers arrived on the scene between 8 and 9 p.m. on June 10. The victim told police the suspect was a black man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Knox County Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotions & New Officers

A Knox County Sheriff’s Department Deputy has been promoted. At Monday’s Knox County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting, the board voted 5-0 in favor of promoting Deputy Kyle Gilmore to the rank of Captain. Kyle joined the Sheriff’s office in 2019. The Sheriff’s Department says congratulations Kyle...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
LOCAL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF THEFT FROM FARMER

Jefferson County, Indiana (June 10, 2022) – A Jefferson Superior Court jury convicted a local man of Level 6 felony theft in connection with a case involving a local farmer. Prosecutor David Sutter said Harve Hensley, 43, was found guilty at the conclusion of the jury trial Tuesday. “I...
Police Beat for Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 33-year-old Salem woman for violation of an order of protection Tuesday night. Police say Jolee Graham of South Maple returned to the residence she had been staying in violation of the court order. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 36-year-old Michael Smith of South...
SALEM, IL
Fatal Accident in Martin County Claims a Life

MARTIN COUNTY — At approximately 8:33am this morning, Martin County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call about a single vehicle accident involving a semi just north of the intersection of US Highway 231 and Raglesville Road. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 International Semi-Tractor trailer hauling lumber was being driven by Merlin J. Miller, 43 of New Paris, Indiana when for unknown reasons the semi crossed the center line and ran off the east side of the highway and down into a ditch and came to a rest in a tree line.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Martinsville 19-year-old found dead; car upside down in pond

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police said a 19-year-old from Martinsville was found dead in a 2020 Kia Optima that was located upside down in a pond. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, deputies were called out to a pond in the Painted Hills subdivision on E. Inlet Point Road in Martinsville just after 5 a.m. […]
MARTINSVILLE, IN

