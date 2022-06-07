ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)

 5 days ago

On Sunday night, one person was killed while another suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of First Street [...]

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

