ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Police Share Crime Stats in Efforts for Transparency

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058OAr_0g31noAs00
Calhoun Journal

June 7, 2022

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 5/29/2022 -6/5/2022. There were a total of 200 answered calls for service. There were 34 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were three felony arrests made and eight misdemeanor arrests. There were five traffic accidents, 135 traffic stops, and 19 citations issued. There were also one warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in Birmingham Saturday afternoon that left one man dead. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting occurred on the 7500 block of 66th Courtway South around 4:40 p.m. Morrion Hamilton, 43, of Birmingham was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hamilton was pronounced dead at […]
AL.com

Birmingham police searching for missing 17-year-old

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen in Birmingham. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Brayden Butler, 17, who has a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen June 11. Butler was last known to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Statement on Gadsden Shooting

ETOWAH COUNTY – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday, June 9, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting. An individual was attempting to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle at which point a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Rainbow City Police Department attempted to stop the subject. The subject, identified as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, N.C., resisted and attempted to take the officer’s firearm. Additional officers from the Gadsden Police Department responded to the scene to provide assistance. White was injured by gunfire and was pronounced deceased.
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 10, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 10, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 9 Theft of property – 1st degree; U-Haul; box truck; $80,000Criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SWTheft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $8 Arrests June 9 Graves III, James L; 51 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Joslyn, Christopher M; 67 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – insurance violationFTA – switched tag Klosinski, Mary E; 33 FTA – domestic violence – 3rd degreedisorderly conduct Pugh, Jamie B; 42 disorderly conduct Rogers, Wendy S; 45 criminal trespass – 3rd degree Young, Andrew C; 27 attempt to elude Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Body of 18-year-old recovered in Lake Logan Martin

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they have recovered the body of an 18-year-old who drowned. Authorities say this happened on June 11 around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the teenager went missing, and drowned near the cliffs of Lake Logan Martin near the Stemley Bridge. The teenager’s body was recovered the same day.
LOGAN, AL
weisradio.com

Victim in Fatal Friday Night Accident Identified

Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader has released the name of the victim in Friday’s fatal single vehicle crash on Halls Valley Drive in Trion – as Joshua Brown, age 35, of a Ridgeway Drive address in Trion. It remains unclear exactly what caused Brown to lose control of the motor scooter he was driving.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police#Homesubscribe
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple arrested on drug-related charges

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – This past weekend involved multiple drug-related arrests, including drug trafficking charges across Cullman County for the Sheriff’s Office.  On Monday, June 6, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jon Austin Hilton Bailey, 38, of Crane Hill (pictured above) for multiple outstanding warrants.  He was charged with: FTA/burglary, FTA/possession of burglary tools, FTA/possession of methamphetamine, FTA/possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA/illegal possession of prescription medication and an FTA/traffic violation.  On Saturday, June 4, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Berlin Community.  K-9 Tazer was deployed which resulted in a subsequent search of the vehicle. Narcotics and paraphernalia were located as...
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds PD requests publics assistance in locating suspect

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. According to the Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, the suspect was involved in the theft of a vehicle occurring June 1, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., from the parking lot of the Leeds […]
LEEDS, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This is a crime of convenience and timing. This crime happens right at the front door of the Home Depot in Madison. A woman pulls up in a black Toyota 4 Runner, right next to this blue truck with a loaded bed. A man hops out of the passenger side, checks if the coast is clear and takes a lap around the truck before making his move.
MADISON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed in parking lot in West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in West End on June 9. Police say this happened around 11 p.m. in the 1700 Block of Alemeda Avenue Southwest. Officers arrived to find the 35-year-old Frisco Jackson Dowdley lying in a parking lot suffering...
alreporter.com

Man dies at Elmore prison

Another man serving in prison in Alabama has died, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed for APR. Charlene Winningham, 53, was found unresponsive on June 6 at Elmore Correctional Facility and was pronounced dead, an Alabama Department of Corrections spokeswoman said in a message. His exact cause of death is pending a full autopsy.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, June 8th

Jessica Church, age 41 of Rome, Georgia – Fugitive from Justice;. Alan Wilson, age 22 of Centre – Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment (two counts) and Resisting Arrest;. David Dunaway, age 33 of Wellington – Bond Revocation;. David Johnson, age 35 of Fairfield – Failure to Appear...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Girl dies, woman critically injured in West Point Lake drowning

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – A teenage girl from LaGrange has died, and the woman remains in critical condition after a drowning incident Saturday, On June 11, 2022, at 1:57 PM. Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, along with Troup County Fire Department and Troup County AMR, were dispatched to West Point Lake near […]
The Cullman Tribune

Update: manhunt resolved

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Earlier today, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested Jeffery Barton, 43, of Guinn. Barton was charged with burglary/force, burglary/no force, theft of property 1st / vehicle, robbery/residence/gun and kidnapping. This began on Friday, June 3, when CCSO deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the West Point area.  Over the next several days, Barton committed burglaries and thefts in the West Point/Jones Chapel area. Deputies and investigators diligently followed up on leads throughout the weekend and into this week.  The CCSO conducted multiple searches in the area during this time. Earlier today, June 7, Barton burglarized another...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy