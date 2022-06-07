Jacksonville Police Share Crime Stats in Efforts for Transparency

Calhoun Journal

June 7, 2022

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 5/29/2022 -6/5/2022. There were a total of 200 answered calls for service. There were 34 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were three felony arrests made and eight misdemeanor arrests. There were five traffic accidents, 135 traffic stops, and 19 citations issued. There were also one warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

