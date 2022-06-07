ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jamal Edwards died after taking recreational drugs, says his mother

By Nadia Khomami Arts and culture correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXWAW_0g31nLlv00

The music entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards died from arrhythmia as a result of taking recreational drugs, his mother has said.

Edwards, who helped launch the careers of Dave and Ed Sheeran, died in February aged 31. Brenda Edwards, a singer and Loose Women panellist, said in a statement on Tuesday she was in a “state of shock” after finding out how he died.

“I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal’s devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia,” she said. “[This was] caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son.

“Since finding out the news I’ve been in a state of shock, and I am still trying to process it. But it’s so important to me that I do address it as no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal’s sister, Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed.”

The 53-year-old released the statement on Twitter and Instagram after an inquest into her son’s death was held at west London coroner’s court.

The coroner, Catherine Wood, said Jamal Edwards “came home late one evening after work and he became increasingly agitated and suffered a cardiac arrest, and was deteriorating despite treatment”.

She said after a postmortem she had “reason to suspect the death is an unnatural death”.

Brenda Edwards said she was “incredibly touched” by the outpouring of love and support the family had received after Jamal’s death. “You are all helping us try to get through the unimaginable,” she said.

She described her son as having had the “world at his fingertips – a zest for life and he was unwittingly taken away far too soon”.

“Yet we have to come to terms with what has happened, and Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prsPe_0g31nLlv00
Brenda Edwards: ‘I would do anything to have my son back.’ Photograph: Ken McKay/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock

“These types of substances are extremely unpredictable, and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future. His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences.”

She stressed the importance of helping to “drive more conversation” about the unpredictability of recreational drugs and their impact – “how it takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives”.

“I would do anything to have my son back but that is just not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something,” she said.

The inquest heard that Jamal Edwards died on 20 February after having a cardiac arrest at his mother’s home in Acton, west London. It was adjourned to be resumed in eight weeks’ time.

He found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom. He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity led by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was made an MBE for his services to music.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am

His mother’s statement said: “I’m so incredibly proud of everything he achieved over the course of his 31 years; I’m so proud to call him my son.”

Several of her Loose Women co-panellists, including Jane Moore and Judi Love, left messages of support in response to the statement.

“This must have been so painful for you to write,” wrote Nadia Sawalha. “Very brave. Sending love to you and your incredible children. This changes nothing. [Jamal] achieved so much. He was a damn fine man.”

Comments / 904

Common.Sense
5d ago

We have many shortages but recreational drugs is not one of them! Great supply across out southern border thanks to Joe and Kamala!!!!

Reply(151)
339
preciouslvly
5d ago

Why do you mean people in people heartless people people get on here and say mean things when people families are already going through... I pray that you never have to go through anything like that prayers fprayers for the world because we need them the world is hateful the world is mean world is mean the devil is busy and he has his unchess out here attacking attacking people I pray against all of that in the name of Jesus and I pray for all of you who are so heartless to get a heart Because at the end of the day you don't have to answer we all have to answer answer we all have to carry and bear our own cross every knee will bow and every Tongue will confess that he is Lord believe that if not I pray for you too.... 😢😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply(62)
184
Gene Criss
5d ago

although this is truly sad,why was this "recreational" drug? I ask because I have smoked weed for over 50 years and have long considered it the "recreational" drug,and,NEVER have I known or even heard of anyone dying from just weed.

Reply(43)
138
Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
musictimes.com

Jamal Edwards Death: Mother Reveals REAL Cause of Death of UK Mogul

Jamal Edwards was one of the most prolific music producers in the United Kingdom. With his massive contribution to the local music scene, his death was a huge shocker to the community, both in the country and in the United States. While his death at the time raised many questions,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Edwards
Person
Jane Moore
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Judi Love
The Independent

Jamal Edwards’ mum in ‘state of shock’ as she reveals cause of son’s death

Jamal Edwards’ mother has revealed his cause of death as cardiac arrhythmia brought on “by having taken recreational drugs”.Edwards, the British entrepreneur who founded the pioneering online music platform SBTV, died at the age of 31 in February.He gained fame as the chief executive of SBTV, which helped to launch the careers of chart-topping artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jessie J.A cause of death was not disclosed at the time.Edwards’ mother Brenda has now shared an emotional post to Instagram on Tuesday (7 June), disclosing his cause of death and paying tribute to her late son. “Since I...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Dragons' Den star Hilary Devey dies aged 65

Former Dragons' Den star Hilary Devey has died aged 65. Devey, who grew up in Leeds, died after a long illness on Saturday night, her publicist Benjamin Webb said. The Bolton-born entrepreneur, who founded the multimillion-pound freight distribution business Pall-Ex in the 1990s, died at her holiday home in Morocco.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Drugs#British Royal Family#Loose Women
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child. Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow. The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley's Daughter Calls Out Mo'Nique, "You're Disgusting... Get Some Help"

The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
Lefty Graves

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half hour

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half-hour. **This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My friend and I decided to carpool for a conference that we had to attend for work. We were enjoying the trip and some time away from our daily routine. As we drove, she shared with me that she was sure her husband was cheating on her.
Deadline

Tytyana Miller Dies: Master P’s Daughter Whose Addiction Struggles Were Documented On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Was 29

Click here to read the full article. Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P whose struggles with addiction were documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, has died at the age of 29. The news was announced on Instagram by Master P. Although a cause was not specified, the 52-year-old rapper wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family...
NFL
The Guardian

The Guardian

312K+
Followers
77K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy