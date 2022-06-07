Gas leak at Mid-Atlantic Christian in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews are responding to a gas leak Tuesday morning at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City.

It’s at 715 Poindexter Street, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management said on Facebook.

Roads are closed in the area and the public is being asked to stay away.

There’s no timetable for repairs at this time.

