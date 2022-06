BENTON HARBOR, MI – One person was killed early Saturday in a shooting that saw a man with a rifle open fire on fleeing bystanders. The man fatally wounded in the shooting was a 41-year-old resident of Dowagiac, according to Michael Clark, the deputy director of the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

