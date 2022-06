The Montreal Canadiens are going to go through a lot of change this summer and it will begin at the draft when they select first overall in their own building. According to Marco D'Amico of Montreal Hockey Now, the Canadiens have been receiving a lot of interest in forward Josh Anderson. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman mentioned on a recent podcast that teams had been calling leading up to the deadline, but the ask from Montreal scared teams away.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO