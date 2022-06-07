‘Game 7 mentality’: Walleye look to rediscover offensive punch in Kelly Cup Finals

The Toledo Walleye have already established the blueprint for resiliency in the 2022 playoffs.

The plan to get rolling again in the Kelly Cup Finals begins with rediscovering their offensive punch.

The once-explosive Walleye offense went dormant in Games 1 and 2 of the championship finals against the Florida Everblades. Toledo finds itself in an 0-2 hole as the best-of-7 series shifts to Estero, Fla., for the next three games. Game 3 of the Kelly Cup Finals is set for 7:30 on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

“We have to get back to doing what we've done for a long, long time this season — play our game,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said.

This Walleye team faced elimination when down 3-2 to Cincinnati in the Central Division semifinals, and they won the next two to take the series.

“It's belief,” defenseman Randy Gazzola said.

The Walleye lost 2-0 in Game 5 against Cincinnati and then quickly rediscovered their offense, outscoring the Cyclones 7-2 in the final two games of that series.

“We are in a tough hole 0-2. There's no doubt about it,” Watson said. “But this group is close. We saw it against Cincinnati. They don't want to go down 0-3. We'll be emptying the tanks with everything we've got. We will play like Game 3 is a Game 7 mentality.”

Toledo came into the Finals leading the ECHL in playoff scoring with 63 goals in 16 games (3.94 per game). They are now ranked third at 3.67 goals per game after scoring just three goals in the first two games against the Everblades.

“There is plenty of confidence,” forward Patrick Curry said. “We've seen ourselves be successful with our backs against the wall.”

Toledo lost Game 1 to Florida at the Huntington Center 3-2 on Friday before falling 3-1 in Game 2 on Saturday.

The offense has been off-kilter, with the Everblades utilizing a tight-pressing and irritating style that got the Walleye out of sync.

“It's the mental games,” Watson said. “It's the little jabs and shots. Again, it's keeping composure, keeping the emotional balance, and not getting too high or too low.”

The Walleye have scored four or more goals in 11 of 18 playoff games. Toledo had won 10 of their most recent 11 playoff games entering the finals.

“We just have to play our system through the whole game,” forward Marcus Vela said.

Curry pointed to the first period of Game 1 in the series when Toledo led 2-0 after one period and outshot Florida 17-12.

“If you go back to the first period of Game 1, we stayed out of that stuff and pretty much dominated them for 20 minutes,” Curry said. “I feel like we have to get back to that. It's [ignoring] the extracurricular after the whistle. We have to stay in the momentum and keep controlling what you can control.”

Florida coach Brad Ralph said his team simply continues to play as it has throughout the playoffs, relying on stingy defense and solid goaltending.

“We're sticking to our structure,” Ralph said. “This is the way we've played all year long.”

Ralph said playing in the South Division has prepared his team for the playoffs.

“We play in a very defensive division, and that has made us better,” Ralph said. “Toledo is challenging. They are so offensive. We're sticking to our defensive fundamentals.”

To get back in the series, the Walleye will have to continuously solve Florida goalie Cam Johnson (13-1-1).

Johnson ranks second in the league in both goals-against average (1.84) and save percentage (.930).

“Johnson is a great goaltender,” Watson said. “You can tell by his numbers. We have to get bodies in front of him to make it hard for him to do his job. You have to get pucks through. We will have to do a better job of that on the road.”

The Walleye averaged 4.8 goals in their five-game series win over Utah in the Western Conference finals. The team also put together one of the most remarkable and memorable comebacks against the Grizzlies on the road in Game 4 on May 28, rallying from a 4-0 deficit to win.

“We've already come back from a four-goal deficit in Utah,” Curry said. “We know what we have in that room.”

Vela, who has five points in eight playoff games, said confidence remains high. Toledo must win at least two games in Florida to force the series back to Toledo for Game 6 on Tuesday, June 14, with a potential Game 7 set for Thursday, June 16.

“I know I'm not worried,” Vela said. “We talked in the locker room. We have to bring our “A” game. But we're a good team. We know the personnel and the character. We'll be ready to go. It's keeping a level head. It's an emotional series. It's the Finals.”

The Walleye have won five straight on the road in the playoffs and are 6-1-1 overall away from home.

“We know the pressure is on,” Watson said. “But we've seen our team rise to the occasion a bunch of times when the pressure is on. I'm excited to see our guys play there on Wednesday.”