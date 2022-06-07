Anna Blanche Fontenot

Kenneth Ray Stegall, 72, of Sulphur, went to be with his savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and was a 1969 Sulphur High School graduate. He worked for many years as an industrial painter with Canon-Sline until his retirement, and was a member of IUPAT (International Union of Painters and Allied Trades). Kenneth was a member of Vincent Baptist Church in Carlyss. He enjoyed playing tennis, racquetball, BBQing, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids playing his “special” kind of Uno. He was known as the “Fun Uncle” often playing jokes and pranks on his friends and family. Kenneth never met a stranger and always wanted to help make someone else’s day a little brighter.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO