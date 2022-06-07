ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Anna Blanche Fontenot

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Blanche Fontenot, 91, of Lake Charles, passed away at 6:37 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in a local hospice facility. Mrs. Fontenot was born on Sept. 4, 1930, in Welsh, La., and moved to Lake Charles in her teenage years. She became...

www.americanpress.com

Lake Charles American Press

Kenneth Ray Stegall

Kenneth Ray Stegall, 72, of Sulphur, went to be with his savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and was a 1969 Sulphur High School graduate. He worked for many years as an industrial painter with Canon-Sline until his retirement, and was a member of IUPAT (International Union of Painters and Allied Trades). Kenneth was a member of Vincent Baptist Church in Carlyss. He enjoyed playing tennis, racquetball, BBQing, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids playing his “special” kind of Uno. He was known as the “Fun Uncle” often playing jokes and pranks on his friends and family. Kenneth never met a stranger and always wanted to help make someone else’s day a little brighter.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jerry Wayne Hughes

LAKE ARTHUR — Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Wayne Hughes, 73, of Welsh, will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Arthur with the Rev. Roland Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
WELSH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Thomas Wayne Bourgeois

Thomas Wayne Bourgeois, age 86, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 with his family by his side. Wayne was born Jan. 5, 1936, in Cedar Grove, La., to his late parents, Dutch and Clydie Bourgeois. Wayne was a native of Cedar Grove, La., and moved to...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Gage Landon Williams

“Let my soul smile through my heart and my heart smile through my eyes, that I may scatter rich smiles in sad hearts.” – Paramahansa Yogananda. Gage Landon Williams was born on Aug. 23, 2002, in Lake Charles, La., to Chasity Laughlin Williams and Tony Williams. He attended...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Obituaries
Lake Charles American Press

Bruce Darren Davis

Bruce Darren Davis, age 55, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at his residence. Bruce was born June 12, 1966, in Merritt Island, Fla., to Bruce William Davis and Deborah Jean Peeples. Bruce was a Foreman for SS Sprinkler Company and a member of The Savages...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Juneteenth Freedom Festival to offer something for everyone

The Juneteenth Freedom Festival, open to “black, yellow, white and brown,” according to one of its sponsors, keeps getting bigger and better. This year the three-day event begins 7 – 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, with an evening of fine dining, music and entertainment to honor the 2022 Juneteenth Black Excellence Award nominees and scholarship recipients. This event will be held at the Historic Calcasieu Marine Bank building at 844 Ryan St. Guest speaker is Louisiana State Representative Vincent J. Pierre. Semi-formal attire is required. Tickets are $100.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Janet Levy: From elementary school secretary to teacher

Janet Levy is proud to be a teacher and resident of Southwest Louisiana. Levy was born in New Mexico, but lived in many states as a child. “I am an Army brat,” she said. “My father served 24 years before retiring. Our family made Lake Charles our home in 1976.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Amanda Cusey going spoon to spoon against state’s top chefs

Tender grilled steak topped with jumbo lump crab, crawfish and spicy white wine cream sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes and broccolini is one of the most popular dishes at the Villa Harlequin. That’s the Downtown Lake Charles restaurant where well-traveled and Tante Marie Culinary Academy-trained chef Amanda Cusey does her thing.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Session was mixed blessing

The legislative session that just ended didn’t please everyone, but it’s one of the better sessions of all that I’ve watched closely for over 54 years. Much good was accomplished, but equally important is the fact some mighty bad bills died on the calendar on the last day.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BASEBALL • SOFTBALL: Rosepine’s Frey team MVP

After helping Rosepine become one of the most dominant high school teams in the state regardless of class, Eagles catcher Ethan Frey earned the top individual honor on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state baseball team. Frey, an LSU signee, hit .487 with 13 home runs, 64...
ROSEPINE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Coast Guard rescues man from aground vessel near Lake Charles

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued a boater from a sailing vessel that ran aground near Lake Charles on Monday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at about 9 p.m. from a 19-year-old man saying his 30-foot sailing vessel had run aground and was taking on water. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Suspended attorney reinstated to practice

A local attorney who was suspended for two years for neglecting his clients’ legal matters has been conditionally reinstated to practice law. Richard C. “Ric” Oustalet of Jennings was granted a two-year supervised probation with conditions Wednesday by the Louisiana Supreme Court. Oustalet was suspended for two...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Up, up and away: Sky’s the limit for fun at Hot Air Balloon and Kite Fest

After a two-year hiatus, the SWLA Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival is making a comeback this weekend, June 10 and 11, at The Stables at LeBocage. The festival is back and better than ever. Locals will have the opportunity to experience a variety of activities at the event, including unique hot air balloons, live music, impressive kites, and a patriotic skydiver.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Gazzolo column: Goff goes for talent upgrade

Times have definitely changed. It wasn’t long ago when McNeese State would celebrate the occasional transfer from a big program coming to town. The Cowboys roster has seen its share of what was known back then as “bounce-back” players, those who saw their time at power schools end and were looking for a place to reboot their careers.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Alternating lane closures on US 171 northbound lanes start tonight

There will be alternating lane closures on U.S. 171 northbound in Calcasieu Parish from mile post 4.1 to 5.0 through Thursday, June 16. The closure is necessary for bridge overlay work, according to John Guidroz, regional spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation and Development. The closures are scheduled as...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hot, dry weekend in forecast

Hot and mostly dry weather is expected with above-normal temperatures this weekend with lows in the lower-to-mid 70s and highs in the lower-to-mid 90s south. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office is reporting a small chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday, mainly across the east central part of the state. There is a slight risk — level 2 out of 5 — of severe thunderstorms on Friday, with damaging winds and large hail the severe weather risks.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Obituaries
Lake Charles American Press

Clerk of Court: Election workers urgently needed for fall elections

Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is seeking people willing to become election commissioners. “We are calling for citizens who want to be a part of the election process. It takes a small army to conduct an election, and we desperately need commissioners. This is a problem that can only be answered by the community.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

